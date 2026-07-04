In pictures: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tie the knot in celeb-packed NYC celebration
Taking place at Madison Sqaure Garden, the singer's wedding to NFL star Kelce saw 1,000 people in attendance, including Sir Paul McCartney, Millie Bobby Brown and Tom Hanks.
The who's-who of Hollywood descended on New York's Madison Square Garden last night to celebrate the wedding of pop star Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce.
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The pair officially tied the knot in the presence of hundreds of A-listers, with more than 1,000 friends and family in attendance.
Some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry were captured making their way to NYC's iconic Madison Square Garden venue on Friday, including Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, American Hustle star Bradley Cooper, Supermodel Gigi Hadid, Castaway star Tom Hanks, and comedian and Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen.
Other notable guests included close friends Selena Gomez, Haim sisters Danielle, Este and Alana, and Sir Paul McCartney.
Crowds gathered outside the iconic venue 24 hours before festivities kicked off, as comedy legend Adam Sandler, took the helm, officiating the couple's ceremony.
Read more: I do! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce they're married with sign outside Madison Square Garden
Read more: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding: A-listers descend on New York to attend Madison Square Garden celebration
Other guests included actors Hugh Grant and Jason Sadikis, presenter Graham Norton, and Eras Tour support act Gracie Abrams.
Signs were displayed outside the city-central venue, reading "JUST&T MARRIED!" after the pop star's publicist confirmed the union to the press.
The pop star wore a gown for the ceremony designed by Christian Dior, opting for custom Christian Louboutin shoes, with their iconic red soles, paired with Cartier jewellery for the ceremony.
Other stars spotted heading for the ceremony include Dakota Johnson, Tom Brady, and Jessica Alba.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, was also papped leaving the venue following the ceremony.
Fans of all ages gathered outside the NYC venue, swapping bracelets, dressed in wedding attire and screaming loudly as guests arrived.
Stars partied into the night, as some were captured leaving the venue in the early hours of Saturday.
Stars spotted departing the venue include Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Jimmy Fallon, and Hugh Grant, the wedding comes amid a heatwave in the city.
With temperatures reaching 38C in downtown Manhattan on Friday, many stars were ushered directly into the venue in limousines, with others braving the heat amid warm conditions.
The Best Man was Jason Kelce, Travis's brother, who was also an NFL star.
Austin Swift, Taylor's brother, served as the 'Man of Honour'.
The guest list proved to be star-studded one, with rapper Jay-Z, director Steven Spielberg, model Karlie Kloss, musician Benson Boone, and singers Fergie and Ellie Goulding spotted among the guests.
Actor Bradley Cooper was photographed in a black tuxedo following Thursday night's rehearsal dinner.