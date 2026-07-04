Taking place at Madison Sqaure Garden, the singer's wedding to NFL star Kelce saw 1,000 people in attendance, including Sir Paul McCartney, Millie Bobby Brown and Tom Hanks.

Taking place at Madison Sqaure Garden, the singer's wedding to NFL star Kelce saw 1,000 people in attendance, including Sir Paul McCartney and Tom Hanks. Picture: Reuters / Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

The who's-who of Hollywood descended on New York's Madison Square Garden last night to celebrate the wedding of pop star Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce.

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The pair officially tied the knot in the presence of hundreds of A-listers, with more than 1,000 friends and family in attendance. Some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry were captured making their way to NYC's iconic Madison Square Garden venue on Friday, including Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, American Hustle star Bradley Cooper, Supermodel Gigi Hadid, Castaway star Tom Hanks, and comedian and Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen. Other notable guests included close friends Selena Gomez, Haim sisters Danielle, Este and Alana, and Sir Paul McCartney. Crowds gathered outside the iconic venue 24 hours before festivities kicked off, as comedy legend Adam Sandler, took the helm, officiating the couple's ceremony. Read more: I do! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce they're married with sign outside Madison Square Garden Read more: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding: A-listers descend on New York to attend Madison Square Garden celebration

The Empire State Building is seen in the distance as people take photos of a giant screen showing the message "JUST&T MARRIED!". Picture: Getty

Hugh Grant arrives at the ceremony in NYC. Picture: Getty

Millie Bobby Brown departs Madison Square Garden, the venue for the wedding celebrations. Picture: Reuters

Other guests included actors Hugh Grant and Jason Sadikis, presenter Graham Norton, and Eras Tour support act Gracie Abrams. Signs were displayed outside the city-central venue, reading "JUST&T MARRIED!" after the pop star's publicist confirmed the union to the press. The pop star wore a gown for the ceremony designed by Christian Dior, opting for custom Christian Louboutin shoes, with their iconic red soles, paired with Cartier jewellery for the ceremony.

Jason Sudeikis arrives at Madison Square Garden. Picture: Getty

Benson Boone arrives at Madison Square Garden, the venue for the reported wedding celebrations of singer Taylor Swift. Picture: Reuters

Other stars spotted heading for the ceremony include Dakota Johnson, Tom Brady, and Jessica Alba. Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, was also papped leaving the venue following the ceremony. Fans of all ages gathered outside the NYC venue, swapping bracelets, dressed in wedding attire and screaming loudly as guests arrived.

Taylor Swift fans gather outside of Madison Square Garden, the venue for the reported wedding celebrations of singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player. Picture: Reuters

Taylor Swift fans gather to celebrate the star's wedding. Picture: Getty

Guests arrive at Madison Square Garden, the venue for the reported wedding celebrations of singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce, in New York, U.S., July 3, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid. Picture: Reuters

Stars partied into the night, as some were captured leaving the venue in the early hours of Saturday. Stars spotted departing the venue include Jennifer Lopez, Ed ​Sheeran, Jimmy Fallon, and Hugh Grant, the wedding comes amid a heatwave in the city. With temperatures reaching 38C in downtown Manhattan on Friday, many stars were ushered directly into the venue in limousines, with others braving the heat amid warm conditions.

Guests arrive at Madison Square Garden, the venue for the reported wedding celebrations of singer Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

Tom Hanks and Paul McCartney depart Madison Square Garden, the venue for the wedding celebrations. Picture: Reuters

Sacha Baron Cohen departs Madison Square Garden, the venue for the wedding celebrations of singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce. Picture: Reuters

The Best Man was Jason Kelce, Travis's brother, who was also an NFL star. Austin Swift, Taylor's brother, served as the 'Man of Honour'.

Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Bradley Cooper were spotted leaving the ceremony. Picture: Reuters

Former Sea Hawks player Tom Brady was spotted leaving the ceremony. Picture: Reuters

Longtime friend Selena Gomez was spotted leaving the MSG venue during the early hours. Picture: Reuters