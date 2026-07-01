Taylor Swift wedding details revealed as superstar prepares for nuptials with Travis Kelce
Details of the hotly anticipated wedding between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been revealed ahead of the couple's nuptials this weekend.
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The couple are planning to have a rehearsal dinner on Thursday evening before a wedding celebration on Friday at the iconic venue Madison Square Garden.
The decision to use the arena for the celebration raised eyebrows among some fans - with the event set to accommodate up to 1,000 guests.
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It is set to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States on this Saturday, July 4.
The larger event is said to be slated to go on until around 4am.
A senior law enforcement source confirmed to CBS News that Swift's event planners had applied for a street activity permit from July 2 to July 4 last week.
It is believed that the choice of venue is due to the confined space being easy to to secure for Swift, Kelce and their guests.