Details of the hotly anticipated wedding between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been revealed ahead of the couple's nuptials this weekend.

The couple are planning to have a rehearsal dinner on Thursday evening before a wedding celebration on Friday at the iconic venue Madison Square Garden.

The decision to use the arena for the celebration raised eyebrows among some fans - with the event set to accommodate up to 1,000 guests.

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