A full street closure is due to come into force overnight to allow crews to build a “drive through tent” alongside a separate “entrance tent” for the stars attending

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly getting married later today. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A city permit appears to set out the full timetable for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding celebrations in New York, with the main event kicking off on Friday and continuing into the early hours.

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The application for a “Special Event at MSG” was approved by New York City’s permitting office on Wednesday night. The permit, obtained by AP, suggests the main event will begin at 5pm on Friday 3 July and could continue until 4am on Saturday 4 July, with several blocks around Madison Square Garden closed during the holiday weekend. 100 guests were due to begin arriving at Madison Square Garden at 6.30pm on Thursday 2 July for a “pre party celebration”, described by officials as an intimate rehearsal dinner. Black SUVs were later seen entering a tented area outside the venue, shielding guests from view. Read More: It's a Love Story: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship timeline Read More: Taylor Swift wedding details revealed as superstar prepares for nuptials with Travis Kelce

A vehicle believed to be carrying Taylor Swift departs Madison Square Garden as preparations continue for her wedding. Picture: Alamy

A full street closure is then due to come into force overnight to allow crews to build a “drive through tent” alongside a separate “entrance tent”. Records seen by AP suggest the main Friday night celebration could host up to 1,000 people. Police have also said several blocks around the arena will be closed to vehicles and partly restricted to pedestrians from Friday afternoon.

Workers are seen leaving Madison Square Garden after a reported rehearsal dinner ahead of singer Taylor Swift's wedding. Picture: Getty

Timeline of Taylor and Travis' wedding permit Thursday 2 July 8am – Two cabaret tent box trucks arrive to build a 12ft x 60ft entrance tent at the 4 Penn entrance on West 31st Street, on the north curb lane between 7th and 8th avenues.

8am to 12pm – Load-in continues.

12pm to 1pm – Lunch.

1pm – Load-in continues.

5.30pm – Arrivals begin for 100 guests only for the pre-party night.

6.30pm to 9.30pm – Pre-party for 100 guests only.

10.30 pm – End of day. Friday 3 July 12.01am to 11.59pm – Full street closure on West 31st Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue.

12.01am to 12pm – Cabaret tent box trucks arrive and build begins and ends for the main 25ft x 180ft drive-through tent.

2pm – Crew call.

3pm to 5pm – Doors open and guests arrive.

5pm to 12am – Main event. Saturday 4 July 12.01am to 4am – Event continues.

4am to 12pm – Tent strike and load-out, with the full street closure still in effect.

12pm to 7pm – Load-out continues and ends.

A Taylor Swift poster outside Madison Square Garden. Picture: Alamy

Access to Penn Station, the busiest rail hub in the United States and directly below the arena, is expected to be heavily restricted, with travellers advised to use a different entrance away from the venue. The approval of the permit comes as city officials and Swift’s representatives have remained silent about the wedding, prompting criticism from some local businesses and residents who say a private event is placing pressure on public roads and resources. AP said internal emails showed city officials had known about the wedding and the impact on surrounding streets for nearly a month.

Preparations for Swift-Kelce wedding at Madison Square Garden. Picture: Getty