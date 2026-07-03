Full schedule for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding celebrations in New York revealed
A full street closure is due to come into force overnight to allow crews to build a “drive through tent” alongside a separate “entrance tent” for the stars attending
A city permit appears to set out the full timetable for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding celebrations in New York, with the main event kicking off on Friday and continuing into the early hours.
Listen to this article
The application for a “Special Event at MSG” was approved by New York City’s permitting office on Wednesday night.
The permit, obtained by AP, suggests the main event will begin at 5pm on Friday 3 July and could continue until 4am on Saturday 4 July, with several blocks around Madison Square Garden closed during the holiday weekend.
100 guests were due to begin arriving at Madison Square Garden at 6.30pm on Thursday 2 July for a “pre party celebration”, described by officials as an intimate rehearsal dinner. Black SUVs were later seen entering a tented area outside the venue, shielding guests from view.
Read More: It's a Love Story: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship timeline
Read More: Taylor Swift wedding details revealed as superstar prepares for nuptials with Travis Kelce
A full street closure is then due to come into force overnight to allow crews to build a “drive through tent” alongside a separate “entrance tent”.
Records seen by AP suggest the main Friday night celebration could host up to 1,000 people.
Police have also said several blocks around the arena will be closed to vehicles and partly restricted to pedestrians from Friday afternoon.
Access to Penn Station, the busiest rail hub in the United States and directly below the arena, is expected to be heavily restricted, with travellers advised to use a different entrance away from the venue.
The approval of the permit comes as city officials and Swift’s representatives have remained silent about the wedding, prompting criticism from some local businesses and residents who say a private event is placing pressure on public roads and resources.
AP said internal emails showed city officials had known about the wedding and the impact on surrounding streets for nearly a month.
On 8 June, Dawn Tolson, director of the city’s street permitting office, emailed City Hall staff about an application “in association with the T&T wedding”, in an apparent reference to Taylor and Travis.
That application reportedly requested “full street closures” on 3 July and 4 July, under the subject line: “Wedding Bells Are Ringing.”
New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said on Wednesday: “The NYPD will of course have a detail in place, but I’m not going to go into more specifics at this time.”
Michael O’Brien, who co-owns O’Brien’s Bar and Grill opposite the arena, said the city should do more to warn businesses about the disruption.
He said: “This is, in my opinion, ridiculous.
“If they can afford to buy the permits, they can afford this big lavish ceremony, why don’t they just buy out the local businesses instead of having us adversely affected?”
Not everyone was unhappy about the secrecy surrounding the event. Alyssa Heinen, one of a number of fans who gathered outside the arena, said: “She’s just so important in everyone’s life.
“We grew up with Taylor Swift, and just seeing her now find love - I feel like it’s inspiring to so many women. It’s so nice to see her so happy.”