'Baby, We Said Yes!' Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marry in star-studded Madison Square Garden ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler
The 'Love Story' singer's wedding to NFL star Kelce saw 1,000 people in attendance, including Bradley Cooper, Graham Norton and Dakota Johnson
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot in a star-studded New York ceremony officiated by actor and funnyman Adam Sandler.
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The celebration, which saw more than 1,000 friends and family descend on NYC's iconic Madison Square Garden on Friday, came after the couple announced their engagement in August 2025.
Crowds gathered outside the iconic venue, as comedy film legend and friend of the couple, Adam Sandler, officiated the ceremony.
Tying the knot at 7.30pm local time (12.30am BST), large screens reading "JUST&T MARRIED!" were displayed outside of MSG an hour after Taylor's SUV was seen pulling into the venue.
The pop star wore a gown for the ceremony designed by Christian Dior, opting for custom Christian Louboutin shoes, and Cartier jewellery for the ceremony.
Read more: I do! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce they're married with sign outside Madison Square Garden
Read more: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding: A-listers descend on New York to attend Madison Square Garden celebration
Stars including actors Hugh Grant and Jason Sadikis, presenter Graham Norton, and Eras Tour support act Gracie Abrams, were all spotted arriving at the central NYC venue on Friday.
Other stars spotted heading for the ceremony include Dakota Johnson, Tom Hanks, Sacha Baron Cohen, Tom Brady, and Jessica Alba.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, was also papped leaving the venue following the ceremony.
Described by guests as 'epic' and 'life-changing', with stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Jimmy Fallon and Graham Norton spotted heading for the venue.
It comes as NYC was gripped by a heatwave, with temperatures reaching 38C in downtown Manhattan on Friday.
The Best Man was Jason Kelce, Travis's brother, who was also an NFL star.
Austin Swift, Taylor's brother, served as the 'Man of Honour'.
The highly anticipated event is thought to have included an intimate dinner on Thursday with around 100 guests, followed by Friday’s celebration with a guest list of around 1,000 people.
The guest list proved to be star-studded one, with rapper Jay-Z, director Steven Spielberg, model Karlie Kloss, musician Benson Boone, and singers Fergie and Ellie Goulding spotted among the guests.
Actor Bradley Cooper was photographed in a black tuxedo following Thursday night's rehearsal dinner.
The appearance of Karlie Kloss turned heads, with the former Victoria's Secret model - who's married to Josh Kushner, brother of Trump confidante and son-in-law Jared Kushner - marking a noteworthy appearance.
It follows a rumoured rift between the pair, with many speculating a fallout following Swift’s veiled lyrics and a lack of notable sightings in recent years.