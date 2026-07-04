The 'Love Story' singer's wedding to NFL star Kelce saw 1,000 people in attendance, including Bradley Cooper, Graham Norton and Dakota Johnson

'Baby, I Said Yes!' Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marry in star-studded Madison Square Garden ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler. Picture: Getty / LBC

By Danielle de Wolfe

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot in a star-studded New York ceremony officiated by actor and funnyman Adam Sandler.

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The celebration, which saw more than 1,000 friends and family descend on NYC's iconic Madison Square Garden on Friday, came after the couple announced their engagement in August 2025. Crowds gathered outside the iconic venue, as comedy film legend and friend of the couple, Adam Sandler, officiated the ceremony. Tying the knot at 7.30pm local time (12.30am BST), large screens reading "JUST&T MARRIED!" were displayed outside of MSG an hour after Taylor's SUV was seen pulling into the venue. The pop star wore a gown for the ceremony designed by Christian Dior, opting for custom Christian Louboutin shoes, and Cartier jewellery for the ceremony. Read more: I do! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce they're married with sign outside Madison Square Garden Read more: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding: A-listers descend on New York to attend Madison Square Garden celebration

A "Just Married" sign is displayed on Madison Square Garden during a wedding between singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Picture: Alamy

Madison Square Garden is seen during a reported wedding between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on Friday, July 3, 2026. Picture: Alamy

Stars including actors Hugh Grant and Jason Sadikis, presenter Graham Norton, and Eras Tour support act Gracie Abrams, were all spotted arriving at the central NYC venue on Friday. Other stars spotted heading for the ceremony include Dakota Johnson, Tom Hanks, Sacha Baron Cohen, Tom Brady, and Jessica Alba. Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, was also papped leaving the venue following the ceremony.

Hugh Grant arrives at the ceremony in NYC. Picture: Getty

Jason Sudeikis arrives at Madison Square Garden. Picture: Getty

Described by guests as 'epic' and 'life-changing', with stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ed ​Sheeran, Jimmy Fallon and Graham Norton spotted heading for the venue. It comes as NYC was gripped by a heatwave, with temperatures reaching 38C in downtown Manhattan on Friday.

Sacha Baron Cohen departs Madison Square Garden, the venue for the wedding celebrations of singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce. Picture: Reuters

Tom Hanks departs Madison Square Garden, the venue for the wedding celebrations. Picture: Reuters

The Best Man was Jason Kelce, Travis's brother, who was also an NFL star. Austin Swift, Taylor's brother, served as the 'Man of Honour'. The highly anticipated event is thought to have included an intimate dinner on Thursday with around 100 guests, followed by Friday’s celebration with a guest list of around 1,000 people.

New York City Prepares For Rumored Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding. Picture: Getty

SUVs drop off guests at Madison Square Garden ahead of a reported wedding between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on Friday. Picture: Alamy