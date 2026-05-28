A 21-year-old Austrian man has been found guilty of plotting a jihadist attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna in August 2024.

The Austrian citizen, known as Beran A due to the nation's privacy rules, was found guilty on Thursday of charges relating to a plot to attack the Eras Tour concert.

He has been jailed for 15 years.

The jihadi earlier told a court in Wiener Neustadt that he was sorry before they retired to consider their verdict.

The lengthy tour's Austrian leg was cancelled as a result of the plot - shortly before they were due to take place as the Ernst Happl Stadium.

Beran A had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State and had unsuccessfully tried to purchase weapons illegally - including a machine gun and a hand grenade.

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