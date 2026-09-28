The new award Taylor Swift picked up is meant to recognise artists "whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling"

2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Taylor Swift has broken yet another record by becoming the most awarded artist in VMA history as she dedicated her prize to the late Dolly Parton.

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The global megastar received the inaugural Artist Director Honours on Sunday night, bringing her total up to 30 VMAs. The new award is meant to recognise artists “whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling". “I got to start making music videos and being a part of music videos 20 years ago,” Swift said in her acceptance speech. She said she's been involved in making roughly 60 music videos, 18 of which she wrote and directed. “You, the fans, make it so much fun,” she said. Read More: Westlife's Mark Feehily launches medical negligence claim over weight-loss surgery Read More: Dolly Parton’s sister denies family feud as nephew accused of ‘threats’ to destroy singer’s multi-million brand

Taylor Swift accepts the Artist Director Honors onstage during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Dakota Johnson, right, with Taylor Swift, the recipient of the MTV VMA Artist Director Honours. Picture: Alamy

The pop powerhouse boasts a growing list of records - including the highest number of chart topping albums in the UK as an international artist. Swift recently broke two Spotify records. She has the most-streamed song by a female artist in a day (for her new song 'Patient Zero') and the most streams of any female artist in 2026. Swift also took home the top Moonman prize of the night, video of the year, for “The Fate of Ophelia" from her album “The Life of a Showgirl”. The once-country singer dedicated the award to the “ultimate showgirl” Dolly Parton who died in August aged 80. “I think we were all very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time," Swift said. Swift also debuted the music video for her new song 'Patient Zero' during the award show. She directed the visual which stars Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson.

The song marks her first single since marrying Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in July. Madonna kicked off the awards show last night in the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, which was hosted by 13-time VMAs nominee and three-time winner Snoop Dogg. The 68-year-old music legend picked up artist of the year, best dance, best collaboration alongside Sabrina Carpenter for Bring Your Love and best cinematography and best choreography – for Confessions II the film. "I came alive on the dance floor... We’re all equal on the dance floor," Madonna said as she accepted her award for best dance. Madonna performed her 2026 single Bring Your Love alongside collaborator Sabrina Carpenter. She then performed with Charli XCX. British singer Raye took to the stage with a mega-mix, including 'I Will Overcome' and 'Where Is My Husband!'. Another British star, PinkPantheress, won best art direction alongside Sweden’s Zara Larsson for Stateside. BTS picked up best group and song of the year for Swim, Olivia Rodrigo’s The Cure won best alternative. Kacey Musgraves led a tribute to Dolly Parton with a cover of Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”.

Taylor Swift on the blue carpet at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty