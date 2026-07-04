Swift's aunt, Robin Gentry, said the wedding was "so incredible" whilst she was leaving the venue.

The A-list couple reportedly tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were reportedly “in tears” during their highly secretive wedding at Madison Square Garden, according to Swift’s aunt.

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Robin Gentry said the wedding was "so incredible" whilst she was leaving the venue. “They cried, and they laughed, and they danced, and they hugged, and they kissed", she told the Telegraph. Although she didn’t specify what was on the menu, she said guests ate “lots” and praised the wedding cake. Rumours have been swirling about the star-studded wedding, which is said to have hosted around 1,000 guests and is thought to have cost around $20 million (£15 million). The celebration came after the couple announced their engagement in August 2025. Read more: I do! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce they're married with sign outside Madison Square Garden Read more: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding: A-listers descend on New York to attend Madison Square Garden celebration

💍| From Taylor’s aunt herself:



“They cried and they laughed and they hugged and they danced and they kissed”🥲 pic.twitter.com/pzqkcn7m3X — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) July 4, 2026

Crowds gathered outside the iconic venue, as comedy film legend and friend of the couple, Adam Sandler, officiated the ceremony. Musical icon Stevie Nicks performed at the ceremony, as reported by Good Morning America, with the couple's favourite food spot, Sartiano's, and an ice cream truck spotted entering the venue on Friday.

Tying the knot at 7.30pm local time (12.30am BST), large screens reading "JUST&T MARRIED!" were displayed outside of MSG an hour after Taylor's SUV was seen pulling into the venue. The pop star wore a gown for the ceremony designed by Christian Dior, opting for custom Christian Louboutin shoes, and Cartier jewellery for the ceremony.

A "Just Married" sign is displayed on Madison Square Garden during a wedding between singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Picture: Alamy

Madison Square Garden is seen during a reported wedding between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on Friday, July 3, 2026. Picture: Alamy

Stars including actors Hugh Grant and Jason Sadikis, presenter Graham Norton, and Eras Tour support act Gracie Abrams, were all spotted arriving at the central NYC venue on Friday. Other stars spotted heading for the ceremony include Dakota Johnson, Tom Hanks, Sacha Baron Cohen, Tom Brady, and Jessica Alba. Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, was also papped leaving the venue following the ceremony.

Hugh Grant arrives at the ceremony in NYC. Picture: Getty

Jason Sudeikis arrives at Madison Square Garden. Picture: Getty

Described by guests as 'epic' and 'life-changing', stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ed ​Sheeran, Jimmy Fallon and Graham Norton were spotted heading for the venue. It comes as NYC was gripped by a heatwave, with temperatures reaching 38C in downtown Manhattan on Friday.

Sacha Baron Cohen departs Madison Square Garden, the venue for the wedding celebrations of singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce. Picture: Reuters

Tom Hanks departs Madison Square Garden, the venue for the wedding celebrations. Picture: Reuters

The Best Man was Jason Kelce, Travis's brother, who was also an NFL star. Austin Swift, Taylor's brother, served as the 'Man of Honour'. The highly anticipated event is thought to have included an intimate dinner on Thursday with around 100 guests, followed by Friday’s celebration with a guest list of around 1,000 people.

New York City Prepares For Rumored Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding. Picture: Getty

SUVs drop off guests at Madison Square Garden ahead of a reported wedding between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on Friday. Picture: Alamy