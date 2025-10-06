Taylor Swift's The Life Of A Showgirl has secured the biggest opening week of 2025 so far in the UK albums chart, the Official Charts Company has said.

The 12-track album, released on Friday, has already reached 304,000 chart units, beating the opening week of her last album, The Tortured Poets Department, which achieved 270,000 units in its first full week last year.

The 35-year-old is on track to secure her 14th number one album in the UK if she manages to stay at the top of the chart.

In February, Swift surpassed Madonna to become the female artist with the most UK number one albums following a re-release of her album Lover (Live In Paris).

Written during the European leg of her Eras Tour, Swift's new album pulls back the curtain on the singer's life and romance with fiance and NFL star Travis Kelce, indulging listeners with a fun and playful pop record.

The album was made with Swedish duo Max Martin and Shellback, reuniting the singer with the producers she worked with in 2017 for her album Reputation and 2014's pop juggernaut album 1989.