A look back at three years of the relationship between the singer and NFL star

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during the first quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers Eastern Conference Final game against the New York Knicks in Cleveland, Ohio Saturday May 23, 2026. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk Credit: UPI/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to get married on American Independence Day in a lavish ceremony inside New York City's Madison Square Gardens.

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When are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married? The wedding will take place on Saturday, July 4, with a rehearsal dinner planned for the day before. The pair will tie the knot inside New York's Madison Square Garden. It is set to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

Preparations for the wedding are underway in New York City. Picture: Alamy

Taylor Swift - Travis Kelce relationship timeline 2023 Kelce, 36, announced on his New Heights podcast, which he presents with his brother Jason, that he wanted to date Swift, also 36, after he failed to meet her when she performed at Arrowhead Stadium – home of his NFL team the Kansas City Chiefs. Speaking on a later episode of New Heights, Swift said she considered it to be “a wild, romantic gesture” but joked he “didn’t do any proper logistical planning” to meet her at the Eras Tour show, such as get in touch with her management. Instead, she revealed he thought his status on the team would allow him to go backstage to meet her. Swift said: “Because he knows the elevator lady, he thought he could talk to her about just getting down to my dressing room. That’s how it works in 1973.” In September 2023, Swift made her first trip to watch Kelce play, when she was spotted sitting next to his mother. At an Eras Tour concert in November that year, Swift first changed the lyrics to her song Karma from “karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me” to “karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me”, in reference to Kelce.

Swift and Kelce with his mother Donna Kelce after the 2025 Super Bowl. Picture: Alamy

2024 In February, Kelce’s Chiefs beats the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl and Swift was cheered by fans as she was pictured on the big screen watching on. The pair were later seen embracing at full-time. In April, Swift released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, featuring the song The Alchemy, which is said to be written about Kelce. An anthology edition contained the song So High School, also said to be written about the NFL star. Kelce appeared at one of Swift’s Eras Tour shows at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 23, arriving on stage as she prepared to perform The Tortured Poets Department section of the gig. Wearing a top hat and tails, he helped prepare her to sing I Can Do It With A Broken Heart. In an Instagram post after the show, Swift said she was “still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut”.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in May 2026. Picture: Alamy

2025 Swift once again attended the Super Bowl, but was booed by the heavily pro-Philadelphia Eagles crowd when shown on the big screens. This time Kelce was on the losing side. In August, Swift announced on Kelce’s New Heights podcast that her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, would be released on October 3. Unveiling a copy of the new record as a guest on the show, she said: “This is my new album, The Life Of A Showgirl. It’s something I was working on while I was in Europe on the Eras Tour.” On the podcast, Kelce said the fact Swift recorded the album while simultaneously travelling the world for her sold-out tour was “still blowing my mind”. Swift said: “I just love music. I would be playing shows three nights in a row, then I would have three days off. “I would fly to Sweden. Working on this, I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating.” On August 26 in a joint Instagram post, Swift and Kelce announced their engagement, sharing photos of the proposal and of the pair embracing in a garden. The post read: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The Life Of A Showgirl was released in October, and featured a number of songs referencing Kelce, including Opalite – which mentions his birth stone, opal.