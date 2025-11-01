French actor Tchéky Karyo, who starred in the TV series The Missing, has died aged 72.

Karyo, who was born in Turkey but grew up in Paris, died of a cancer on Friday.

His agent said in a statement: "Valérie Keruzoré, his wife, and their children are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Tchéky Karyo. He succumbed to cancer on Friday, October 31, 2025."

Karyo acted in films for nearly four decades, before starring in a number of popular TV series in more recent years.

He is best known for playing TV detective Julien Baptiste in BBC One's The Missing and for his role in 1995 Bond film GoldenEye.

Read more: Andrew quit fight over titles and Royal Lodge 'after Fergie abandoned him'

Read more: ‘Everything I do, I do it for him’: Paul Scholes quits TV to look after non-verbal autistic son