James Bond and The Missing star Tchéky Karyo dies aged 72
The French actor died from cancer on Friday
French actor Tchéky Karyo, who starred in the TV series The Missing, has died aged 72.
Listen to this article
Karyo, who was born in Turkey but grew up in Paris, died of a cancer on Friday.
His agent said in a statement: "Valérie Keruzoré, his wife, and their children are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Tchéky Karyo. He succumbed to cancer on Friday, October 31, 2025."
Karyo acted in films for nearly four decades, before starring in a number of popular TV series in more recent years.
He is best known for playing TV detective Julien Baptiste in BBC One's The Missing and for his role in 1995 Bond film GoldenEye.
Read more: Andrew quit fight over titles and Royal Lodge 'after Fergie abandoned him'
Read more: ‘Everything I do, I do it for him’: Paul Scholes quits TV to look after non-verbal autistic son
His role as Russian Minister of Defence Dmitri Mishkin in 1995's GoldenEye gave him international fame.
In 1997 he appeared in the romcom Addicted to Love with Meg Ryan, Matthew Broderick and Kelly Preston.
In The Missing, the first eight-part series followed the search for a missing boy in France. James Nesbitt and Frances O'Connor played the boy's parents.
Karyo returned as Baptiste for a second eight-part series, which followed the search for a missing girl in Germany.
In 2019, he starred in the spin-off Baptiste, which followed his character as he took on the case of a missing sex worker in Amsterdam. The drama returned for a second series in 2021.
Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: "We are so sad to learn of the passing of Tchéky Karyo. He was a truly brilliant and much loved actor and he will be fondly remembered by BBC viewers for his roles in The Missing, Baptiste and most recently Boat Story. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time."