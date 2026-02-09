Those who drink hot drinks also have better mental skills than those who abstain from them

A regular tea or coffee has been linked to a lower risk of dementia, a new study into hot drink lovers says.

Those who drink caffeinated versions of the popular hot drinks also have better mental skills than those who abstain from them, the research found. During the large study, experts were able to pinpoint the number of cups of caffeinated drinks each day, which is linked to the reduced risk of developing the illness. Experts from Harvard University in the US examined data on 131,000 health workers, who were tracked for an average of 43 years. This included 86,000 female NHS nurses and 45 men working as health professionals in the US. Read More: Coffee costs to remain high despite supply chain woes easing, Caffe Nero boss says Read More: Most statin side-effects not caused by the drugs, study finds

Questionnaires about their diet were completed every two to four years, including questions about caffeinated coffee, decaffeinated coffee and tea consumption. Cognitive tests were also performed. During the follow-up period, 11,033 cases of dementia were identified. Analysis suggested that higher caffeinated coffee intake was significantly associated with lower dementia risk - those who drank the highest amount of coffee compared to the lowest appeared to have an 18 per cent lower risk of dementia. People who drank the most tea appeared to have a 16 per cent reduced ris of developing the brain disease. Those who consumed the most tea and coffee also showed a slower rate of cognitive decline compared to those who drank the least. Among the NHS nurses, higher caffeinated coffee consumption was also associated with better objective cognitive performance. Higher intake of tea showed similar associations, researchers found.

