During the four months Preston Davey was with the accused, he was allegedly routinely ill-treated, had indecent images and videos taken of him, and was sexually abused and physically assaulted.

By Ella Bennett

A teacher accused of the abuse and murder of a baby he adopted with his partner begged medics, “don’t let him die" and claimed, "I effing killed him", a court heard.

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Jamie Varley, 37, rushed 13-month-old Preston Davey to Blackpool Victoria Hospital unconscious in his arms, a jury at Preston Crown Court was told. Medics worked for nearly an hour to resuscitate the child until a decision was made that further intervention was futile and life was pronounced extinct at 7.18pm on July 27, 2023. Varley, at the time a high school teacher, is accused of the murder of the child and his partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, of allowing the death of the child, with both accused of sexual abuse. During the four months the baby was under their adoption at their home in Blackpool, he was allegedly routinely ill-treated, had indecent images and videos taken of him, was sexually abused and physically assaulted, with a post-mortem examination identifying 40 injuries, jurors have heard. Read more: Chilling words teacher accused of murdering adopted baby told his partner as child lay in hospital Read more: Foster mum had 'gut feeling' about teacher accused of murdering and sexually abusing adopted baby boy

During the four months Preston Davey was under their adoption at their home in Blackpool, he was allegedly routinely ill-treated,. Picture: Lancashire Police

On the day Preston died, at around 6.25pm, paramedic Simon Crabb was outside the ambulance bay and saw Varley running with a “floppy” baby in his arms, and told him the child was not breathing. Mr Crabb said the other parent was present and was calmer, “but had a look of terror in his eyes”. He took the child and began giving mouth-to-mouth rescue breaths as he ran inside the Accident and Emergency Department, and a “crash” team was scrambled. Preston was given chest compressions and oxygen, while other medics rushed to help, and specialist equipment was readied. Mr Crabb said Varley was “hysterical” and told him he had left the baby in the bath while he had a shower and returned three to four minutes later. Mr Crabb said Varley told him: “Don’t let him die! Please don’t let him die.”

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Jamie Varley, 36 (left). Picture: Alamy

An emergency team worked for up to an hour on Preston, but he could not be revived, the court heard. Dr Wendy Aubrey, a senior anaesthetist, had intubated Preston – that is inserted a small tube into his throat to get oxygen to his lungs. She told the jury she did not see any water in the child’s mouth or airways, adding: “There was no water in his lungs. I would have expected water in his lungs.” She said it was standard practice to invite family in to see their child under resuscitation and both defendants and Varley’s mother were brought in to see Preston.

An emergency team worked for up to an hour on Preston but he could not be revived. Picture: Lancashire Police