The Teaching Regulation Agency found that Mr Garwood’s comments amounted to justification of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in front of pupils

The teacher made the remarks during a Year 11 history lesson at St Mary’s Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy. Picture: Google Maps

By Georgia Rowe

A Muslim teacher found to have told pupils “gay and transgender people are mentally ill” and “Ukrainians are Nazis” has been banned from teaching.

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During a misconduct investigation into his comments, William Garwood told a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel that he was entitled to his religious belief in Islam and to the philosophical belief of anti-Nazism. The panel heard that during a Year 11 history lesson at St Mary’s Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy in West Yorkshire in October 2023, Mr Garwood, 60, was asked “are there any just wars?”, to which he replied: “Yes.” A child in the class, known as Pupil A, alleged that he said he was “happy” that Russian President Vladimir Putin was killing “satanic Nazis” in Ukraine and that the world was run by billionaires who created “evil Ukrainians”. Russia has previously said that Ukraine’s government is heavily influenced by radical nationalist and neo-Nazi groups, an allegation derided by Kyiv and its western allies. Read more: Parents horrified after children’s paper hedgehogs found to contain pages from erotic novel Read more: Boy, 13, dies after house fire caused by 'e-bike charger'

Mr Garwood made derogatory comments about the transgender community . Picture: Getty

The TRA found that Mr Garwood’s comments amounted to justification of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in front of pupils. During the same class, the teacher also made comments to the effect that “gay and transgender people are mentally ill”, it was found. In his evidence, Mr Garwood said that his Islamic stance on transgender issues, which he believed also “coincided with traditional British values”, had been used to “assert that he was a psychological threat to children’s wellbeing”, and that this was then used to “emotionally manipulate safeguarding professionals”, the panel wrote. Mr Garwood said that he did not give an opinion on gay people “but asserted that he is a Muslim and that this position is known, and that students misinterpreted this and formed a false caricature of him”, the TRA said. The teacher also said that he considered he was “entitled to his religious belief in Islam and to the philosophical belief of anti-Nazism” under Section 10 of the Equality Act 2010, the panel heard. He added that the TRA’s investigation “represented a political reaction” to his comments, which he said “reflect a legitimate difference of opinion”.

The TRA found that Mr Garwood’s comments amounted to justification of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in front of pupils. Picture: Getty