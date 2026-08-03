The teacher provided a student with his mobile number during the summer of 2022 and messaged her, inviting her to meet up

Wilson sent the photo while he was assistant curriculum leader for religious education at St Thomas More RC College in Manchester. Picture: Google Maps

By Georgia Rowe

A religious education teacher who sent a former student a picture of his naked torso has been banned from teaching.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thomas Wilson, 38, sent the photo to Student A in October 2023, when she was under the age of 18, while he was assistant curriculum leader for religious education at St Thomas More RC College in Manchester. Student A had been a pupil at Mr Wilson’s previous school, St Paul’s Catholic High School, Manchester, where he worked as a religious education teacher until April 2023. A Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel found that Mr Wilson provided Student A with his mobile number during the summer of 2022 and that he messaged her inviting her to meet up around Christmas that year. The panel also found that in April 2023 he sent her a message asking: “What would you do if you were here!? Xxx. Read more: Police issued arrest warrant for paedophile more than a year before he killed partner's two-year-old daughter Read more: Professional cellist sues Starbucks for £2m after 'career-ending' incident at central London branch

Student A had been a pupil at Mr Wilson’s previous school, St Paul’s Catholic High School, Manchester. Picture: Google Maps

“I was thinking a really great morning f***!!” In October that year, he sent her a photograph that showed his naked torso and part of his groin region, according to the tribunal. Mr Wilson claimed Student A had asked for a photo to show his gym progress. The panel concluded it was more likely than not that he sent the image in pursuit of sexual gratification and/or a sexual relationship with Student A, saying it saw “no plausible innocent alternative”. Mr Wilson was also found to have messaged another former student in September 2017 over Facebook. In the messages he asked Student H, who was also a child at the time: “Have you got the house to yourself tonight? Xxx. ”The panel concluded on the balance of probabilities Mr Wilson sent the messages in pursuit of a sexual relationship with Student H.