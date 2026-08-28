The pupil spotted the camera lens on the pen and confided in a friend and another teacher.

Teacher banned after giving student pen with hidden camera (stock image). Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A teacher who gave a pupil a pen with a hidden camera and encouraged them to change clothes before using it has been banned from the profession.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Matthew Udall, 33, was banned indefinitely from the profession after a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel found his “actions were sexually motivated and had the potential to cause serious harm to the pupil”. The former science teacher, who was then teaching at a Warwickshire school, had encouraged the student to change her clothes before writing in a journal at home with the pen, without disclosing that it had a camera. The panel noted there was “no indication Mr Udall had succeeded in his attempt, but his intentions were clear from the conviction he received”. According to the TRA decision, the pupil spotted the camera lens on the pen and confided in a friend and another teacher, who informed the headteacher. Read more: Chemistry teacher who ‘exploited’ role to seduce two pupils guilty of historic indecent assaults Read more: Primary school teacher banned for sending explicit pictures to teenage boy