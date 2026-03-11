A teacher who sent £500 to a former pupil and spent around £1,000 on fast food for “vulnerable” students has been barred from the profession.

Between October 2023 and April 2024, the 37-year-old sent multiple messages to a former pupil via social media, and, between March 28 and April 10 2024, sent her money.

In a written statement, Mr Towersey admitted to a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel that he was guilty of actions amounting to “unacceptable professional conduct” which could bring the profession into “disrepute”.

The geography teacher also admitted ordering fast food for two other pupils, with whom he had spent time alone and allowed to access the school out-of-hours.

Roger Towersey, who taught at Ditton Park Academy in Slough, Berkshire, accepted that he had sent a former pupil multiple payments and social media messages.

Mr Towersey’s former pupil said he messaged her just before her 18th birthday, to wish her a happy Easter, ask about her plans, and discuss money, college and shopping.

In an internal meeting with school staff in April 2024, Mr Towersey said he knew messaging the pupil was “beyond (his) remit” but said he “forgot” she was a former student, and wanted to check she had someone to talk to.

In one TikTok message, Mr Towersey told her: “Be careful they will wonder where all the ££ came from. They will think your dealing or doing only fans. (laughing emoji).”

Another read: “Don’t be getting anything too nice, I don’t want to be responsible for either of you pulling and accidently getting pregnant.

“Stay out of Victoria Secret aswell (laughing emoji) Only joking have a good time while I’m bloody working. Its all I do, eat, sleep, shit and work. Adulting is not fun. (Angry emoji).”

Bank statements seen by the TRA showed Mr Towersey sent multiple payments to his former pupil throughout March and April 2024, totalling £500.

Social media messages showed Mr Towersey responded to her request to borrow £4 with: “Hey You. sorry for the late reply. yea sure. i’ll send you 20 now.”

On another occasion, Mr Towersey’s former pupil asked for money for a day out with family, which he agreed to send, adding it would be the “last time for this month”.

During the internal investigation, Mr Towersey told the school he had realised sending the money was a “stupid” thing to do as soon as he had offered it.

The TRA also reviewed evidence that he had allowed two other pupils to access the school at weekends, spent time alone with them, and gave them snacks when they reported feeling hungry.

The panel found the former teacher failed to report that the children told him they were hungry and cold, a “significant factor” in the decision to ban him from the profession.

Using food delivery apps such as Just Eat, the panel found Mr Towersey spent around £1,000 on fast food for one or both pupils, “whom he knew to be vulnerable”, an action judged by the TRA to be “highly inappropriate”.

In his written disciplinary hearing statement, Mr Towersey insisted his motivations were “not nefarious or sinister”, and thought his actions had a “net benefit” to one of the pupils, whom he said was performing better academically.

The panel concluded Mr Towersey’s conduct was “clearly unprofessional” and suggested repeated attempts to “gain a level of familiarity with pupils which was not appropriate for a teacher-pupil relationship”.

Mr Towersey was banned from teaching indefinitely on March 3, and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England, and is entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach.