The Bangladeshi national from Salford used his position as a teacher to find information about pupils so he could locate them on social media and use their own photos to create sexualised images using AI technology.

Former supply teacher, Abusali Rahman, 37, has been jailed for sexual offences including deepfake images and upskirting. Picture: GMP

By Flaminia Luck

A former supply teacher from Greater Manchester has been jailed today after admitting 21 child sex offences including ‘upskirting’ and generating sexualised AI images using photos of school pupils.

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Abusali Rahman, 37, was jailed at Bolton Crown Court, for six years and was made the subject of a 20-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order to prevent further offending. The Bangladeshi national from Salford used his position as a teacher to find information about pupils so he could locate them on social media and use their own photos to create sexualised images using AI technology. He also later took covert photos underneath the clothing of pupils without their knowledge at the schools where he worked as a supply teacher. His crimes took place between December 2023 and June 2025 against 13 girls at several secondary schools across the North West of England. In March 2025, police received several reports from concerned parents about two social media accounts where they had seen images of school pupils.

Enquiries led the police to Rahman and his laptop and other devices were seized. Officers found deepfake images where the image of teenage children had been put onto the body of adults or alongside adults engaging in sexual activity. He had electronic files where he had recorded personal details of female pupils including their names and addresses so he could take photos from their social media. He also had numerous images which had been taken without the knowledge of the pupils, known as upskirting images, some of which he had shared on social media. Rahman had created a document in May 2025 on his phone, which promoted the sale of female sexual content online for a one-time payment of £20. Police found he had made various searches on his phone in relation to creating images using AI, teachers making images of children and what defences there may be. He had also researched how to take pictures without being caught and where to buy spy cameras. He made no comment in his police interview but pleaded guilty at Bolton Crown Court on 28 May 2026.

Rahman was sentenced for: 12 counts of taking an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child

4 counts of publishing an obscene article

3 counts of making indecent photograph / pseudo-photograph of a child

1 count of distribute an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child

1 count of operating equipment beneath clothing of another without consent known as upskirting.