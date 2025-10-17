A former teacher has been jailed for 14 months for the “shocking” sexual abuse of three pupils at a Catholic school.

Leo Norman targeted the three teenage girls while working at the sixth form of St Anne’s School in Southampton, Hampshire, between September 2014 and June 2019.

The English and media teacher was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court after pleading guilty to three charges of sexual activity with a child by a person of trust.

As well as the prison sentence, the 46-year-old, from Southampton, was handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.

A CPS spokesman said: “The court was told that the three victims were his pupils, and that he paid them extra attention, complimented them and took an interest in their personal lives to build their trust and touch them sexually and inappropriately.

“Norman repeatedly took advantage of his position of authority over his victims, who told police of how they were left feeling confused and uncomfortable from his advances.”