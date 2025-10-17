Teacher jailed for 14 months for sexual assaults on three teenage girls
Leo Norman targeted the three teenage girls while working at the sixth form of St Anne’s School in Southampton
A former teacher has been jailed for 14 months for the “shocking” sexual abuse of three pupils at a Catholic school.
Leo Norman targeted the three teenage girls while working at the sixth form of St Anne’s School in Southampton, Hampshire, between September 2014 and June 2019.
The English and media teacher was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court after pleading guilty to three charges of sexual activity with a child by a person of trust.
As well as the prison sentence, the 46-year-old, from Southampton, was handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.
A CPS spokesman said: “The court was told that the three victims were his pupils, and that he paid them extra attention, complimented them and took an interest in their personal lives to build their trust and touch them sexually and inappropriately.
“Norman repeatedly took advantage of his position of authority over his victims, who told police of how they were left feeling confused and uncomfortable from his advances.”
Melissa Garner, specialist prosecutor in the CPS Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, said: “Leo Norman exhibited a deeply troubling pattern of behaviour over a number of years – repeatedly abusing his position of trust to prey on young victims.
“Teachers have a role to protect and safeguard children. Norman chose to do the opposite.
“I would like to thank the victims for their courage in reporting these offences and continuing to support the prosecution to secure his conviction and protect others.”
Detective Constable Laura Hardie said: “This is a shocking case where a teacher has abused his position of trust to sexually abuse three teenage girls.
“These offences took place on separate occasions over a period of a number of years.
“I want to commend the women in this case for the bravery they have shown in talking to police and recounting their experience. In doing so, they have helped bring Norman to justice.”