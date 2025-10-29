Teacher Sara says she ‘feels sorry’ for asylum seeker pupils who are ‘kind and hard-working’
An English teacher working with asylum seekers describes their 'willingness to learn' despite the 'difficult' challenges they face in Britain.
| Updated: 1h ago
‘They believe Britain is a kind and safe country, and I feel really sorry that not everyone here is.’
Caller Sara thinks more people should meet asylum seekers to better understand them and 'challenge misconceptions'.