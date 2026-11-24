The former teacher was in her 20s when she had sex with one pupil up to 30 times and kissed a second boy when they were aged about 14 to 15.

Sally-Anne Bowen arrives at Harrow Crown Court, London. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A chemistry teacher who had sexual relationships with two pupils at an all-boys’ school in the late 1980s will be sentenced next year.

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Chemistry teacher Sally-Anne Bowen arrives at Harrow Crown Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The defendant, who was on bail, failed to appear in court on Friday morning, and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Police could not find her at her home in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, and eventually located and arrested her in Hampshire. Bowen appeared before Harrow Crown Court on Tuesday where her sentencing hearing was set for January 12 2027 and she was remanded into custody, a member of court staff said.

Bowen appeared before Harrow Crown Court on Tuesday. Picture: Benny Sutton/Alamy

Her trial heard that Bowen was in her mid-20s when she taught at Christ’s College in Finchley, north London. One victim told jurors that he had sex with her “about 20 or 30 times” over several months, regularly visited her home and considered her his girlfriend. He had fallen in love but kept their relationship secret because Bowen had “drummed it” into him that he must not tell anyone, the court heard. The victim said Bowen was able to teach for years “because I remained silent”. In a police interview played to jurors, the victim said Bowen dressed in a “sexually provocative” way. He said his “introduction to the world was completely governed by Sally-Anne Bowen”. The man said he enjoyed the sex, “games” and “secrets” at the time, but it led to “the destruction of my education”. He added: “I had no respect for authority, no self-respect. My mother never forgave me.”

The second victim described spending lunchtimes with Bowen in a cafe, where he was “goaded” into kissing her by other boys and recalled touching her breasts. Both victims cannot be identified for legal reasons. Former pupil Tobias Oliver told jurors Bowen flirted and openly discussed sex in class. He said she once sat on a desk and slowly opened her legs, revealing her underwear. Mr Oliver also recalled her discussing sexual positions from the Kama Sutra during a lesson. “The topics of conversation in class often strayed away from chemistry and became quite sexual,” he said.