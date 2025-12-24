Rebecca Joynes was sentenced to five years behind bars last year

Rebecca Joynes, has been barred from the classroom following a misconduct hearing.

By Alex Storey

A paedophile teacher who had sex with two students including one she had a baby with has been struck off after being found guilty of misconduct.

Rebecca Joynes arriving at Manchester Crown Court after being convicted of six counts of sexual activity with a child, including two counts while being in a position of trust involving two teenage pupils. Picture: Alamy

She also had sex with a boy, 16, on 30 different occasions before having a baby with him, despite her telling him Boy t was "nearly impossible" for her to get pregnant because she had polycystic ovary syndrome. Joynes has now officially been struck off after she was found guilty of unacceptable conduct and of "clearly" bringing the profession into disrepute. A misconduct panel handed out a prohibition order, which means she is banned from teaching indefinitely. Phil Thompson, chairman of the panel, said: "The panel is satisfied that these were extremely serious offences" and added her behaviour affected "public confidence in the teaching profession" The panel agreed with the sentencing judge that she had "abused" her position of trust.

Joynes has now been barred from teaching. Picture: Alamy