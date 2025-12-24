Teacher, 30, who slept with two pupils including one she had baby with is banned from the job
Rebecca Joynes was sentenced to five years behind bars last year
A paedophile teacher who had sex with two students including one she had a baby with has been struck off after being found guilty of misconduct.
Rebecca Joynes, 30, was jailed for six-and-a-half years after she began relationships with the schoolboys who sat in her maths classes.
She was later convicted of six counts of sexual activity with a child, which included two counts of doing so while she was a person in a position of trust.
A court heard Joynes groomed a 15-year-old boy with a Gucci belt before sleeping with him twice at her Salford flat.
She also had sex with a boy, 16, on 30 different occasions before having a baby with him, despite her telling him Boy t was "nearly impossible" for her to get pregnant because she had polycystic ovary syndrome.
Joynes has now officially been struck off after she was found guilty of unacceptable conduct and of "clearly" bringing the profession into disrepute.
A misconduct panel handed out a prohibition order, which means she is banned from teaching indefinitely.
Phil Thompson, chairman of the panel, said: "The panel is satisfied that these were extremely serious offences" and added her behaviour affected "public confidence in the teaching profession"
The panel agreed with the sentencing judge that she had "abused" her position of trust.
Mr Thompson said: "Her behaviour, leading to the convictions, including extensive breaches of professional boundaries, amounted to unacceptable professional conduct and we consider Ms Joynes’ behaviour clearly brought the professional into disrepute."
The misconduct hearing was held earlier this month, which Joynes did not attend.
A statement read on behalf of one of her victims who she had the baby with, named as Boy B, said: "For months after the abuse it was a very dark time.
"I felt backed into a corner, I had just lived a double life for 18 months, and it had a massive mental toll on me and my family."