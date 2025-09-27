A paedophile former maths teacher has been sentenced for the sexual abuse of numerous girls and multiple child sexual abuses of young girls.

Syed Shahreear Ahmed, 36 pretended to be a 16-17 year old teenage boy on social media platforms with the "sole aim" of grooming young and often vulnerable victims for child sexual abuse, Claire Brinton, specialist prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said.

Detective Inspector Peter Harvey, from the Met Police’s Specialist Crime Complex Case and Exploitation added that he would then manufacture a personal meeting to carry out the "most appalling acts" on girls as young as 14-years-old.

He kept imagery of much of his abuse on his devices.

Ahmed has now been found guilty of 21 criminal charges including, grooming, sexual activity with a child, taking and making indecent images of a child, rape, and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

