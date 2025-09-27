Teacher who 'pretended to be a teen boy' to pursue young girls online jailed for 15 years
The former maths teacher at a secondary school in Essex was found guilty of crimes including rape
A paedophile former maths teacher has been sentenced for the sexual abuse of numerous girls and multiple child sexual abuses of young girls.
Listen to this article
Syed Shahreear Ahmed, 36 pretended to be a 16-17 year old teenage boy on social media platforms with the "sole aim" of grooming young and often vulnerable victims for child sexual abuse, Claire Brinton, specialist prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said.
Detective Inspector Peter Harvey, from the Met Police’s Specialist Crime Complex Case and Exploitation added that he would then manufacture a personal meeting to carry out the "most appalling acts" on girls as young as 14-years-old.
He kept imagery of much of his abuse on his devices.
Ahmed has now been found guilty of 21 criminal charges including, grooming, sexual activity with a child, taking and making indecent images of a child, rape, and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
Read more: Catfish paedophile jailed for string of child sex offences - including rape - against 39 girls
Read more: Paedophile jailed after boasting about abusing child to undercover officer
He was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment, extended for five years.
Ahmed was a a maths teacher at a secondary school in Essex until he resigned after his arrest in May 2023.
Mr Harvey said: “A manipulative serial predator, I remain concerned that Ahmed may have committed other offences that have yet to be reported to us
“I would urge anyone who may recognise this man and believe he may have come into contact with you or your loved ones to please contact us immediately."
Ms Brinton said: “The lifelong physical and emotional trauma caused to victims by men like Ahmed cannot be understated.
“We would like to thank the victims in this case for coming forward and reporting this devastating crime. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that the CPS will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse took place."
Ahmed was arrested following a long-running and complex investigation by the Met, Cambridgeshire, Thames Valley, Hertfordshire, Essex and Kent Police.