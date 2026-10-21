A new report on antisemitism in schools could ban teachers from wearing pro-Palestine iconography

An independent review into rising antisemitism in schools and colleges could leave teachers facing a ban on wearing Palestine flag badges. Picture: Lukasz Wojcik/Alamy

By Matilda Collard

An independent review into rising antisemitism in schools and colleges could leave teachers facing a ban on wearing Palestine flag badges.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Three in five Jewish students have reported experiences of anti-semitism, a new review, led by former Ofsted Chief Inspector Sir David Bell, has revealed. Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC, Sir David said: “I’ve come across so-called antisemitic jokes, tropes about Jewish people, right the way through to examples of children and young people who are being physically assaulted on the way to and from school.” The Community Security Trust, which monitors antisemitism in the UK, found there were 178 school-related antisemitic incidents in the first six months of this year, an increase of 59% from the 112 incidents reported over the same period last year. Read More: Schools 'must include antisemitism in safeguarding’ and teachers should be politically impartial, landmark review to say Read More: ‘Stop hijacking remembrance’: Veterans’ fury over ‘Palestine poppy’ accused of dividing Britain

former Ofsted Chief Inspector Sir David Bell. Picture: LBC

The review, which will be published in full later today, will require schools and colleges in England to recognise antisemitism as a distinct category of harm and take explicit action against it, with specific safeguarding policies, rather than under a general commitment to tackling racism or prejudice. The report will outline 27 recommendations to tackle antisemitism in schools, which the government is expected to accept in full. One such recommendation is a re-evaluation of displays of political iconography in classrooms, with many interpreting a specific focus on pro-palistine badges. There is currently no blanket ban on teachers wearing pro-Palestine badges in schools, but the independent review is expected to call for stronger guidance on "political impartiality” for schools so that students can “debate topical and difficult issues without feeling that teachers are imposing their own views on students”.

Three in five Jewish students have reported experiences of anti-semitism. Picture: David Colbran/Alamy

Legally, Schools have a duty to prevent teachers from promoting partisan political views, but it is left to their interpretation whether iconography such as badges fall foul of this. Sir David told LBC: “I considered very carefully whether I should recommend an outright ban on the wearing of political symbols in schools and classrooms.” While the report will stop short of recommending a blanket ban on pro-Palestine badges, his advice is expected to lead to some schools banning them. He continued: “What I have said is that schools and colleges have got the right to establish codes of conduct, and that includes dress codes and what's appropriate.”