Teachers have the right to ask pupils to address them as Mx, but they cannot force students to follow it, the Education Secretary has clarified.

Bridget Phillipson has clarified the government's position on teachers who want to be addressed with gender neutral terminology.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, she said: "Of course teachers can make that request, but they can't insist that people follow that request."

Nick questioned the minister on whether this will make it more confusing for students of gender neutral or trans teachers.

Ms Phillipson said it is the responsibility of individual schools and teaching staff to ensure clarity and respect.

She said: "Schools, as employers, have responsibilities for managing this and that.

"They have responsibility to ensure that staff are treated with respect, but also that people with a range of viewpoints are able to express their views and are treated with respect aswell."

