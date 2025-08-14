Teachers can ask students to address them as Mx - but they cannot force them, says Education Secretary
Teachers have the right to ask pupils to address them as Mx, but they cannot force students to follow it, the Education Secretary has clarified.
Bridget Phillipson has clarified the government's position on teachers who want to be addressed with gender neutral terminology.
Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, she said: "Of course teachers can make that request, but they can't insist that people follow that request."
Nick questioned the minister on whether this will make it more confusing for students of gender neutral or trans teachers.
Ms Phillipson said it is the responsibility of individual schools and teaching staff to ensure clarity and respect.
She said: "Schools, as employers, have responsibilities for managing this and that.
"They have responsibility to ensure that staff are treated with respect, but also that people with a range of viewpoints are able to express their views and are treated with respect aswell."
Ms Phillipson was unable to give a time frame for when long-awaited guidance on trans issues in schools would be published.
She told Nick: "The guidance that the previous government were consulting on was guidance around gender questioning children."
She added: "During that time when they were consulting on the guidance, was the final review from Dr. Hilary Cass into the support that's needed for children that are facing such challenges.
"And I do think it's right that we take the time to get it right, to do it properly, to make sure that guidance fully aligns with the important work that Dr. Cass published."
The guidance is expected to apply to schools, shops, hospitals, prisons and government departments.