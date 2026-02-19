Teachers' maternity pay to be boosted for first time in 25 years
Maternity pay for teachers will be boosted for the first time in 25 years to encourage more women to stay in the profession.
Teachers, leaders and support staff will see their full maternity pay double from the 2027-28 academic year, rising from four weeks to eight, the Department for Education (DfE) has said.
The move is part of an attempt to stop women from leaving the profession, with females aged 30-39 the largest group abandoning teaching.
It is expected that the move will be confirmed in the Schools White Paper, which is set to be published next week.
Currently, teachers with at least 26 weeks of continuous employment are entitled to four weeks of maternity leave at full pay, two weeks at 90%, and 12 weeks at 50% plus a statutory maternity pay. For up to 21 weeks after this, the statutory maternity pay can be claimed.
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: "Having met so many incredible teachers and staff in schools and colleges, I've heard how tough it can be juggling between a career you love and starting a family, and I'm concerned that too many women feel they don't have the support they need to make the right choice for them.
"Maternity pay for teachers has been left to stagnate for too long. That's why I am taking the first step in 25 years to improve it, backed by a new programme that will support more women returning after leave, so more pupils benefit from the experienced teachers they need at the front of classrooms.
"This will build on the action already taken to keep teachers in the profession and thriving, including 10% pay increases over two years and work to tackle poor pupil behaviour, high workload and poor wellbeing.
"By investing in great teachers, we invest in stronger foundations for every child's future."
Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT, described the move as "very welcome".
He said: "Given the current recruitment and retention crisis, it is right to focus on improving conditions for teachers and leaders, as well as support staff.
"Importantly, it will be backed by additional funding, which is crucial when school budgets are stretched."