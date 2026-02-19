The move is part of an attempt to stop women from leaving the profession, with females aged 30-39 the largest group abandoning teaching. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Maternity pay for teachers will be boosted for the first time in 25 years to encourage more women to stay in the profession.

Teachers, leaders and support staff will see their full maternity pay double from the 2027-28 academic year, rising from four weeks to eight, the Department for Education (DfE) has said. The move is part of an attempt to stop women from leaving the profession, with females aged 30-39 the largest group abandoning teaching. It is expected that the move will be confirmed in the Schools White Paper, which is set to be published next week. Currently, teachers with at least 26 weeks of continuous employment are entitled to four weeks of maternity leave at full pay, two weeks at 90%, and 12 weeks at 50% plus a statutory maternity pay. For up to 21 weeks after this, the statutory maternity pay can be claimed.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, described the move as “very welcome”. Picture: Alamy