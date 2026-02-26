Breaking
'Two teachers taken to hospital' as police descend on Sheffield school
| Updated: 8m ago
Two teachers have reportedly been taken to hospital following an incident at a school in Sheffield.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
According to reports online, police were seen at Fir Vale Academy, on Owen Lane, just after 1pm on Thursday.
It is currently unknown what may have happened at the school, but local Facebook page Sheffield Online posted a picture of a police officer just outside the premises.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.
This is a breaking story, more follows...