There should be more term-time flexibility for our educators, says the head of the UK's biggest teachers union

Daniel Kebede, the General Secretary Elect of the National Education Union (NEU), has said that more flexibility for teachers is essential. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Teachers should be given 'greater flexibility' for holidays within term time, says head of the National Education Union (NEU).

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the NEU, said teachers should be given time off to attend Glastonbury music festival - after complaining that he could not get the required leave when he was teaching. Mr Kebede is currently preparing to ask members if they want to strike over pay and workload. Under current rules, teachers get 13 weeks off a year, with the majority falling in the months of July and August. Glastonbury - which takes place from Wednesday to Sunday in late June - falls within term time, restricting teachers' ability to attend the whole event.

Mr Kebede has complained that he was unable to attend the music festival as an educator due to holiday restrictions on teachers. Picture: Alamy

Mr Kebede stressed the need for increased "flexibility" within the profession. "You do have some schools that will come to some accommodation around some of these things," he said. "We want to see that become the norm much more." Responding to the statement, Conservatives branded the ask "preposterous". "Greater flexibility around maternity leave and time off for ill health are one thing, but giving teachers the green light to skip class and go partying is quite another," said Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake. "The National Education Union’s focus should be on helping teachers deliver the best possible education for our children. It should not be pushing for staff to be able to attend term-time festivals."

Glastonbury Festival is held in June - meaning teachers are unable to attend, with the longest part of their holiday falling in July and August. Picture: Alamy