Members of the UK’s largest teaching union will take part in a formal ballot for strike action later this year.

It comes after National Education Union (NEU) members signalled they would be prepared to take industrial action over teacher pay and workload as well as school funding in an indicative ballot last month.

Teaching unions have criticised the Department for Education’s (DfE) recommendation that teachers should receive a 6.5% pay increase over the next three years.

The NEU’s national executive has now decided to move to a formal ballot of teachersand support staff in state schools in England if the Department for Education does not up its pay offer.