Teachers warn that class sizes and staff shortages are hindering support for pupils with special educational needs, as the Government rolls out reforms

Learning support assistant (LSA) with Special educational needs and Disability (SEND) child in classroom. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Nearly nine in 10 teachers say class sizes are too big for schools to properly support pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

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A survey from the National Education Union (NEU) found that more than four in five (83 per cent) teachers think a lack of staff is a significant barrier to their school fully serving SEND pupils. A further 15 per cent said a lack of staff is a minor barrier. NEU general secretary Daniel Kebede said the findings show mainstream schools are not resourced or staffed to cope with current levels of need. The funding planned to back the Government's reforms to the SEND system must be increased, he said. Read More: The courts have delivered their verdict on Big Tech – now we must respond Read More: Families to get free advice and support as 200 ‘Best Start’ hubs open across England

Just one in five (22 per cent) of the 10,311 NEU members surveyed said they were confident that referring a pupil for SEND assessment, diagnosis, or support would actually get them the help they need. Mr Kebede said: "All children must have ready access to special needs support from their school without a long bureaucratic process. The planned Inclusion Grant must be increased." "Schools need significantly more resources to allow the Government's ambitions, as set out in the White Paper, to be achievable," he added. Under the Government's reforms to the SEND system, schools across England will have a statutory duty to draw up a digital individual support plan (ISP) for every child with SEND. Children currently with an education, health and care plan (EHCP) will have it reviewed when they reach the end of primary or secondary school.

Nearly nine in 10 (89%) teachers say class sizes are too big. Picture: Alamy