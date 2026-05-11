A teaching assistant has been jailed after spitting at a child and pinching another pupil’s nose at a school in Sittingbourne.

Danuska Pullia, of Iwade, in Kent, was sentenced to four years in prison for four counts of child cruelty at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday.

The 47-year-old had denied the allegations, but Kent Police said she admitted to officers she spat at a child who spat at her and pinched another child’s nose to take a chocolate bar out of their mouth.

In a video of the voluntary interview released by the force from July 2023, she said: “I did spit back but I can’t remember at the time why I did it or what happened.”

On pinching the other child’s nose to remove the food, she then told officers she “didn’t really pinch” their nose.

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