Teaching assistant who hit, pinched and spat at 'vulnerable' pupils jailed for child cruelty
Danuska Pullia was sentenced to four years in prison for four counts of child cruelty
A teaching assistant has been jailed after spitting at a child and pinching another pupil’s nose at a school in Sittingbourne.
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Danuska Pullia, of Iwade, in Kent, was sentenced to four years in prison for four counts of child cruelty at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday.
The 47-year-old had denied the allegations, but Kent Police said she admitted to officers she spat at a child who spat at her and pinched another child’s nose to take a chocolate bar out of their mouth.
In a video of the voluntary interview released by the force from July 2023, she said: “I did spit back but I can’t remember at the time why I did it or what happened.”
On pinching the other child’s nose to remove the food, she then told officers she “didn’t really pinch” their nose.
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Asked what training she had to use as a tactic she replied “none”.
Kent Police began investigating her after colleagues reported that she hit, pinched and spat at pupils between September 2021 and July 2023.
Pullia pleaded not guilty to all offences once she was charged in December 2023, but was found guilty following a trial in November last year.
Kent Police investigating officer, Detective Constable Hollie Kent, said: “Pullia was entrusted with the care of vulnerable children and utterly failed in that responsibility.
“Her actions have had a lasting impact on her victims, many of whom weren’t able to speak out for themselves as to what happened.
“We are very grateful to the families and guardians of the children affected for their support throughout our inquiries.
“Pullia presents a danger to children and we are very pleased our investigation has stopped her from being around any for a long time.”