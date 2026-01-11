A teaching union is calling for the Government to ban social media for under-16s to improve concentration at school and stem damage to mental health.

Teachers’ union NASUWT wants the Government to bring in legislation that would make big tech platforms prevent children from accessing their platforms.

The call comes after Australia’s social media ban for under-16s came into force in December.

There is growing evidence that unregulated access to social media is driving poorer behaviour at schools, NASUWT said, as well as hurting the mental health of young people and exposing them to violent and sexually explicit content.

NASUWT general secretary Matt Wrack said: “Teachers are dealing every day with the fallout of a social media landscape not originally designed and not suitable for children.

“Social media companies have shown time and again that they will not act responsibly unless they are forced to do so.

“If we are serious about safeguarding children, protecting their mental health and combating the behaviour crisis in our schools, then a statutory ban for under‑16s must happen urgently.”