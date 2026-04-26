Team GB athlete Eilish McColgan's foot 'explodes' in horror London Marathon injury
The 35-year-old daughter of British running star Liz McColgan still managed 7th place.
Four-time Olympian Eilish McColgan finished the London Marathon with her foot covered in blood after it "exploded" halfway through the race.
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Despite this, the reigning 10,000 metres Commonwealth Games champion finished seventh in the elite women's race, crossing the line in 2:24:51 on Sunday.
Her time was 26 seconds slower than her marathon debut last year, when she finished eighth in 2:24:25 as the top British finisher.
Speaking after the race, the Scottish runner explained how the injury occurred. She said, “Just not long after halfway, I had a really, really bad blister in my foot. It sounds strange saying it, but the only way I can say it is I felt like my foot just exploded".
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"I just had this massive tear and I thought, what the hell is that? It was obviously pretty sore, but for it to happen quite early on, it panicked me a little bit."
"And yeah, I just felt like I was then running a bit funny. I couldn’t feel pressure through my foot. Part of me was like, am I going to…It’s a long way to make it to 26.2."
"I just started to hurt in different areas then as well. So I don’t know if I’m like running funny through it, I assume."
“Especially I got to like 24 miles and my knee started playing up and sort of went on me a bit, and I thought, 'God, I can’t get to 24 miles and not finish it at this point'."
"I’m just disappointed with how my body sort of held up there.”
After seeing a doctor following the race, the Dundee-born athlete said she had never had a problem with her running shoes.:
"I’ve worn them all the time," she said. "I don’t know why today my foot decided to be indifferent.“
"But I was just covered in blood. I mean, I had to go to see the doctor after the race, I just couldn’t put any pressure through my foot. And it was just, yeah, totally covered in blood."
"It’s just frustrating. A little bit frustrating to run the same sort of time as I did last year, my debut."
McColgan insists that with the Commonwealth Games coming up in Glasgow in July, she will recover first, then decide whether or not to compete.