The 35-year-old daughter of British running star Liz McColgan still managed 7th place.

Despite her injury, Eilish McColgan finished just 26 seconds slower than her personal best set last year. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Four-time Olympian Eilish McColgan finished the London Marathon with her foot covered in blood after it "exploded" halfway through the race.

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Despite this, the reigning 10,000 metres Commonwealth Games champion finished seventh in the elite women's race, crossing the line in 2:24:51 on Sunday. Her time was 26 seconds slower than her marathon debut last year, when she finished eighth in 2:24:25 as the top British finisher. Speaking after the race, the Scottish runner explained how the injury occurred. She said, “Just not long after halfway, I had a really, really bad blister in my foot. It sounds strange saying it, but the only way I can say it is I felt like my foot just exploded". Read More: Sabastian Sawe shatters world record at London Marathon Read More: 8h agoLondon Marathon in full swing as record-number of runners set off around capital

"I just had this massive tear and I thought, what the hell is that? It was obviously pretty sore, but for it to happen quite early on, it panicked me a little bit." "And yeah, I just felt like I was then running a bit funny. I couldn’t feel pressure through my foot. Part of me was like, am I going to…It’s a long way to make it to 26.2." "I just started to hurt in different areas then as well. So I don’t know if I’m like running funny through it, I assume." “Especially I got to like 24 miles and my knee started playing up and sort of went on me a bit, and I thought, 'God, I can’t get to 24 miles and not finish it at this point'." "I’m just disappointed with how my body sort of held up there.”

The 35-year-old suffered an injury halfway through the race. Picture: Alamy