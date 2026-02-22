Team GB's Zoe Atkin wins bronze in women’s ski halfpipe to match Britain’s best Winter Olympics medal haul
Atkin’s medal means Team GB match their previous best haul of five from both the 2014 and 2018 Games.
Team GB’s Zoe Atkin has won bronze in the women's freeski halfpipe finals in at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.
The 23-year-old qualified in first place and led after the first run of the final, in which the single best score from three runs counts in the standings.
Atkin started with a strong first run of 90.50, but fell in her second after clipping the lip of the halfpipe in landing, leaving her in the bronze medal position.
Atkin produced a fantastic third run, scoring 92.50, but it was not enough to climb the medal rankings.
Gu, the defending champion, shrugged off a first run error to soar to her first gold of the Games, enhancing her lead with a stunning final run score of 94.75.
Li then improved her second run score to 93.0, just enough to pip Atkin, who had to settle for matching her sister Izzy, who won ski slopestyle bronze in 2018.
Bright sun greeted the athletes on Sunday morning in a competition that had been postponed on Saturday evening due to heavy snow over the course in Livigno.
The medal takes the Team GB total to three golds, one silver and one bronze, equalling their record of five medals.
The 2026 games have seen Team GB's highest number of Winter Olympic gold medals ever.