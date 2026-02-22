Team GB’s Zoe Atkin has won bronze in the women's freeski halfpipe finals in at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

The 23-year-old qualified in first place and led after the first run of the final, in which the single best score from three runs counts in the standings.

Atkin started with a strong first run of 90.50, but fell in her second after clipping the lip of the halfpipe in landing, leaving her in the bronze medal position.

Atkin produced a fantastic third run, scoring 92.50, but it was not enough to climb the medal rankings.

