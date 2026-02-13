Brit hero Matt Weston set two new track records with his runs on the second day on the way to winning gold

Matt Weston wins gold for Team GB in the men's skeleton event. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Team GB has won its first medal of the Winter Olympics after striking gold in the men's singles skeleton.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Matt Weston came out on top in singles skeleton competition, clinching Team GB's first medal at the Games in Italy. The 28-year-old, a world and European champion had dominated from the beginning of the competition, setting track records in both of his first two runs at the Cortina Sliding Centre on Thursday. He started the final two heats on Friday with a combined time of one minute 52.09s, 0.3s ahead of Axel Jungk, and quickly built on that advantage when setting another new best in clocking 55.63s for his third run. Read more: Lindsey Vonn expected to undergo multiple operations to heal broken leg after horror crash at Winter Olympics Read more: Team GB lose appeal against ban on new skeleton helmets

Matt Weston of Team Great Britain, Silver medalist Axel Jungk of Team Germany, and Bronze medalist Christopher Grotheer of Team Germany . Picture: Getty

That gave him a 0.39s advantage over Jungk going into the final heat and Weston made no mistake as he increased his margin of victory to 0.88s in his final run. Jungk was second with fellow German Christopher Grotheer third. Reacting afterwards, Weston said: "It means a hell of a lot to me personally, I have worked so hard for this. Everyone back at home, my fiancee, my family, my friends, everyone that has sacrificed for me to be here. "I have missed funerals, birthdays, everything for this moment and it feels amazing. Even if you're not part of my close circle, if you play the National Lottery you're supporting me as well so thank you so much.

Weston celebrating his gold. Picture: PA

"Hopefully I did you proud." The build-up to the event for Weston and team-mate Marcus Wyatt had been dominated by a row over the British team's helmets, which were deemed to be illegal by authorities. The British pair instead reverted to the helmets they used to dominate the 2025-26 World Cup season, where Weston won five of seven races and Wyatt the other two.