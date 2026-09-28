Marchant won gold in Paris two years after welcoming her first son Arthur

Katy Marchant of Great Britain wins Gold in Netherlands. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Olympic gold medallist Katy Marchant has announced her retirement from elite cycling.

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The 33-year-old mum of two walks away as a reigning Olympic champion in the women’s team sprint after taking gold alongside Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell in Paris in 2024, the same year she also won world and European titles. “I’ve achieved more than I could ever have dreamed of achieving…” Marchant said in announcing her decision only a few months after stating a goal of racing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. “It just feels really strange. It’s not been a difficult decision. Don’t get me wrong, there’s been moments where I’ve thought, ‘could I just, should I just, what if I just?’ But I know what it takes to push on for another two years. “I’m incredibly proud of where I’ve got to and what I’ve done. I just don’t want to make those choices anymore to keep doing what it takes to get to LA.” Read more: England thrash Sri Lanka to clinch series win after Tom Banton hits first international century Read more: 'We're close without a doubt': Harry Kane believes Three Lions almost at Spain's level after narrow defeat to World Champions

Marchant was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle last July. Picture: Alamy

Marchant competed in Paris two years after welcoming her first son Arthur, and in January this year returned to competition at the British Track Championships six months after the birth of Walter. In the build up to this summer’s Commonwealth Games, Marchant outlined a goal of racing in Los Angeles, but after the Leeds-born rider helped England to team sprint silver in Glasgow it all changed. “I had a day off after two pretty successful days racing,” she said. “And I just had this funny feeling.” Marchant spoke to her husband Rob before returning for the final races of the Commonwealth programme, finishing fifth in the Keirin, and then took her time to reach a final decision. “I never wanted to walk away from this sport because I had to, because I felt like I’d overstayed my welcome or physically I wasn’t capable anymore,” she added. “I’ve written the story for the last 13 years and I wanted it to finish it the way I wanted to finish.”