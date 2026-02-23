Britain's winter athletes received a raucous welcome home from fans this morning after their most successful Olympics ever.

The competitors came home with their record-equalling tally of five medals in total, a haul also achieved in 2014 and 2018. But their three golds were more than any other British Olympic team has ever achieved.

Team GB returned from Milan to huge cheers as they were led out of arrivals at London's Gatwick Airport by double gold medal-winning skeleton competitor Matt Weston on Monday.

Matt Weston kicked off Britain's successes in Italy when he won the men's singles skeleton on February 13.

Two days later, Team GB's success peaked when they won two gold medals on the same day for the first time ever at a Winter Games.

Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale won gold in the mixed team snowboarding, before Weston secured his second gold of the games when he and Tabby Stoecker secured victory in the mixed team skeleton.

Speaking just after landing back in the UK, Stoecker said: "Just this welcome has been completely overwhelming.

"I don't think it's quite hit me yet how much the nation had got behind us and that's just incredible, especially for our sport which is quite niche so we don't always get that much attention."

GB's men's curling team also secured a silver medal on Saturday after being beaten by Canada 9-6 in the final.

Speaking two days after the defeat, captain Grant Hardie said: "You put so much into so many hours of training and it's just going to be nice to have a complete switch-off. It's going to be about not thinking about curling for a few months at least and trying to get on the golf course."

On Sunday, freestyle skier Zoe Atkin won Britain's fifth medal of the Games with a bronze in the women's halfpipe final.

Discussing Team GB's performance at the Games, the Director of performance at UK Sport, Dr Kate Baker, said: "It's absolutely been an historic games for Team GB. It's incredible to come away with so many Olympic champions to that point.

"We've never had more than one gold medal at a games before, and so to come home with multiple is absolutely brilliant."