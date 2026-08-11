Romell Glave emerged from winning the 100m final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham wearing a gold costume crown and declared “now is my time to dominate”.

The 26-year-old Jamaica-born sprinter, who moved to Croydon as a teen and fractured his back twice in the last six years, spending “the whole of 2022” in a brace, made it a British one-two with Welshman Jeremiah Azu taking silver on the second night of the championships.

Like compatriot Amy Hunt, who won the women’s 100m on opening night, Glave was a prodigal teen – nine years ago even holding the honour of being the world’s fastest 17-year-old and it took 10.09 seconds to silence any of his remaining doubters.

He said: “At the start of the season my main objective was to be the king of Europe,” said Glave, the bronze medallist at the last European championships in 2024.

“I’m a different athlete now, my mindset is to that elite level. I wanted to win this European championship. I was able to do that today, so it’s an amazing feeling.

“I wouldn’t say (I felt) counted out because sometimes we feel like it should be our time, but everything doesn’t happen in your time. It happened when it’s supposed to happen.

“Standing right here, this is my moment, and I’m able to enjoy this moment myself. Other people came before me, but now it’s my time to dominate.”

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