The 15th seed woke up to news of a major Russian attack on Ukraine overnight that killed four people and injured around 100.

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine during Day One of the 2026 French Open at Roland Garros on May 24, 2026 in Paris, France. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Marta Kostyuk broke down in tears at the end of her first-round win at the French Open before revealing a Russian missile almost struck her family home in Kyiv.

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The 15th seed woke up to news of a major Russian attack on Ukraine overnight that killed four people and injured around 100. One missile came within 100 metres of hitting the house in the Ukrainian capital where Kostyuk’s mother, sister and great aunt were inside. After giving an emotional speech on court, in which she described the 6-2 6-3 win over Oksana Selekhmeteva as one of the most difficult of her career, Kostyuk walked into her press conference with a picture on her phone of the scene of destruction. “This is what I received at 8am today,” she said. “I had to live through it and deal with it and go out and play." Read more: Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa confirms he will leave club as rumours of a Jose Mourinho return intensify Read more: F1 legend Alain Prost suffers head injury during 'masked home invasion'

Marta KOSTYUK of Ukraine celebrates his point during the first day of the Roland-Garros 2026. Picture: Alamy