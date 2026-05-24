Tearful Marta Kostyuk dedicates win to family in war-torn Kyiv after emotional win
The 15th seed woke up to news of a major Russian attack on Ukraine overnight that killed four people and injured around 100.
Marta Kostyuk broke down in tears at the end of her first-round win at the French Open before revealing a Russian missile almost struck her family home in Kyiv.
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The 15th seed woke up to news of a major Russian attack on Ukraine overnight that killed four people and injured around 100.
One missile came within 100 metres of hitting the house in the Ukrainian capital where Kostyuk’s mother, sister and great aunt were inside.
After giving an emotional speech on court, in which she described the 6-2 6-3 win over Oksana Selekhmeteva as one of the most difficult of her career, Kostyuk walked into her press conference with a picture on her phone of the scene of destruction.
“This is what I received at 8am today,” she said. “I had to live through it and deal with it and go out and play."
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“I didn’t know what to expect from myself. I didn’t know how my focus is going to be, how I’m going to be able to control my emotions or my thoughts.
“There were obviously times in the match when I would go back to thinking about it, because most of the morning I felt sick just for my thought that, if it was 100 metres closer, I probably wouldn’t have a mom and a sister today.
“I think the beginning of full-scale war was probably the most difficult (moment) because you don’t know what’s going on. My whole family was there. We had 17 people in the house.
“Right now I think it was just the closest that it has ever been to my house, and this is what probably makes it the most emotional. There are better days, worse days, but this one was, I would say, top three worst ones, for sure.”
Kostyuk has been one of the most outspoken players about the continued horrors being inflicted on her country and refused to shake the hand of Selekhmeteva at the end of the match despite the 23-year-old having switched nationality from Russian to Spanish on the eve of the tournament.