Hyron Andrews was found unresponsive at the team hotel on Friday and could not be resuscitated

Players could not hold back tears as they commemorated their teammate. Picture: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

South Africa’s Lions paid an emotional tribute to teammate Hyron Andrews after the 31-year-old died just hours before their European Champions Cup opener.

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Andrews was found unresponsive at the team hotel on Île de Ré on Friday and could not be resuscitated. South Africa Rugby said he died after falling at the hotel, but no official cause of death has been confirmed. The Lions chose to play in his honour, producing a spirited performance before losing 31–14 to home side La Rochelle. La Rochelle supporters formed a guard of honour as the visitors arrived at Stade Marcel-Deflandre, where several Lions players were visibly emotional. Read more: South African rugby star, 31, dies in team hotel day before his club's European Cup opener as tributes pour in Read more: Fifa to scrap Peace Prize one year after Trump won inaugural award

Andrews’ number five shirt was laid in front of his teammates for an impeccably observed silence. . Picture: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/Getty

Andrews’ number five shirt was laid in front of his teammates for an impeccably observed silence. Second-row replacement Ruan Delport wore number 24, leaving Andrews’ jersey number vacant. La Rochelle’s South African players, Dillyn Leyds and Salmaan Moerat, presented a commemorative number five shirt to Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen before applause broke out in the fifth minute. Lions Rugby chief executive Rudolf Straeuli said in an earlier statement: "We are heartbroken by the passing of Hyron. "He was not only a gifted rugby player, but also a cherished member of our Lions family, having recently joined us this season. "On behalf of our chairman, Mr Altmann Allers, the board and everyone at the Lions, I extend our deepest sympathies to Maighlin, their young sons Hendrix and Emerson and the entire Andrews family. "We stand with them in their sorrow and will remember Hyron with great affection and respect."

❤️ A Sale Sharks fan with a touching message to Hyron Andrews, who sadly passed away yesterday. pic.twitter.com/q46d9FaJtw — Planet Rugby (@PlanetRugby) October 17, 2026

A specialist support unit had been set up for the Lions franchise's players and staff, as well as hotel personnel, according to French media. Andrews only returned to his home country this summer after a spell at Sale Sharks in England, where he made 45 appearances. He also played for Durban side Sharks before his move to England in 2024. He made two appearances for the Lions in this season’s United Rugby Championship.

Players and fans during a minute's silence in memory of former Sale lock Hyron Andrews ahead of the Investec Champions Cup match at the Dexcom Stadium in Galway, Ireland. Picture: PA Images/Alamy