Paul Hamilton, co-founder of software company Halo. Picture: Supplied

By Alex Storey

A business owner has spoken of his shift to hiring younger employees instead of more experienced workers because they are more adaptable to changes brought about by AI.

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Paul Hamilton, co-founder of software company Halo, told LBC that business owners have to trust graduates are bringing the correct skill sets to the table and aren't just relying on AI. He believes graduates can be better suited to embrace new technologies in the workforce, as opposed to older employees who aren't as familiar. The company, which is based in Ipswich but has offices in Melbourne, Flordia, and Washington, had 100 graduates start this year and hopes to hire a further 200 in 2027. Paul, 45, said: "I think AI is a skill set that is implicit now in the young people that come through. Read more: FBI 'looking into' tech boss's affair with Chinese spy, Trump says - as Nvidia takes $200bn hit Read more: Argos refused his laptop refund because he’d switched it on. He went to court and won, writes Dean Dunham KC

"They are so used to using AI and understand how to prompt and to get prompted in the most effective way to get the outcome they are after, which is good. "That's part of a benefit of hiring young people because they are way more adaptable to change and are dynamic. "They embrace these new technologies rather than when you're hiring people my age where you're maybe not so primed to change. " Halo, which provides all-in-one software for managing IT processes, has seen its revenue grow rapidly in the last six years. The tech boss says his focus remains on AI presenting an opportunity for his workforce, and insists his sector should be in pole position to take advantage of it. It comes after the Milburn Review released this week raised the issue of graduates who, despite having gained the qualifications they required, were struggling to find suitable first jobs.

LBC was told that business owners must be able to trust graduates who haven't just relied on AI. Picture: Johner Images/Alamy

Alan O'Connell graduated this summer and is fresh into his new role at the company, and shed light on the broader regulation of AI at university. The 22-year-old, who moved from Liverpool to Ipswich to start the role, said: "I'm fresh out of university, and AI is absolutely a huge part of the learning process now. "Exams are a little bit harder to use AI in because you're in like, an invigilated setting AI is pretty widely used in coursework. "There is a real fine line there between using AI for learning and using AI for laziness. "I certainly knew people who would be using AI entirely for their projects and spending most of their time making it pass AI checkers instead of just doing the project themselves."

Halo has taken the approach of hiring graduates because of their ability to adapt to new AI technologies. Picture: Supplied

He added: "But there's also an argument that in this day and age, especially in tech, AI is a valuable tool in helping you be more efficient and helping you reach conclusions of problems quicker." The computer science graduate did, however, acknowledge that universities are "100%" trying to strengthen their measures and also moving more towards exams. But for the CEO, the concern around students using AI won't affect the business's approach to hiring young people. Mr Hamilton added: "We would expect that they're not just using AI for everything and for them to actually know their topics. "But at the end of the day, the recruitment process is not just about what grades someone has got.

The company is the shirt sponsor for Ipswich Town. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty