Marissa Mayer, the former Yahoo chief executive said she leaned on an AI tool, called Dazzle, when she was asked to write a short summary of her daughter by her teacher for her 10th birthday.

Marissa Mayer, the former Yahoo chief executive said she leaned on an AI tool, called Dazzle, when her teacher asked her to write a short summary of her daughter. Picture: Paul Morigi/Getty

By Georgia Bell

A tech chief has faced criticism after revealing she used an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to write three bullet points about what makes her daughter “special”.

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Marissa Mayer, the former Yahoo chief executive said she leaned on an AI tool, called Dazzle, when she was asked to write a short summary of her daughter by her teacher for her 10th birthday. The 51-year-old said she found the task unexpectedly difficult and asked the assistant for help. Dazzle proceeded to churn out the adjectives “empathetic, creative and an animal lover”, which Mayer told the New York Times was “perfect”. The admission has sparked backlash online, with some critics taking to social media accusing Mayer of being “divorced from reality”. Read more: Google faces exodus after AI workers resign over tech giant's military contracts Read more: Tech tycoons must not be allowed to ‘let rip’ with AI, minister warns

The 51-year-old said she found the task of describing her daughter unexpectedly difficult and asked AI for help. Picture: Alex Wong/Getty

“These people are so divorced from reality. Who would do this? And then share that they did this? Can you imagine being her daughter and reading this some day? Wtf?” one person posted to Reddit. “Wow, I guess she doesn't even know her own daughter if she thinks this is perfect. It describes a generic 10 year old kid, lol. Everybody could just guess,” said another. In one particularly scathing attack, one user pointed out that despite having a decorated Silicon Valley career, Mayer had struggled to complete a basic task about her daughter. “Imagine being a super smart, cream-of-the-crop, C-level executive engineer, and yet having so little empathy and emotional intelligence that you can't even think of three bullet points to describe your own daughter,” they levelled at Mayer.

Marisaa Mayer became Yahoo’s chief executive in 2012. Picture: Wim Wiskerke/Alamy