Tech chief faces outrage after admitting she used AI to write three bullet points about 'what makes her daughter special'
Marissa Mayer, the former Yahoo chief executive said she leaned on an AI tool, called Dazzle, when she was asked to write a short summary of her daughter by her teacher for her 10th birthday.
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A tech chief has faced criticism after revealing she used an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to write three bullet points about what makes her daughter “special”.
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Marissa Mayer, the former Yahoo chief executive said she leaned on an AI tool, called Dazzle, when she was asked to write a short summary of her daughter by her teacher for her 10th birthday.
The 51-year-old said she found the task unexpectedly difficult and asked the assistant for help.
Dazzle proceeded to churn out the adjectives “empathetic, creative and an animal lover”, which Mayer told the New York Times was “perfect”.
The admission has sparked backlash online, with some critics taking to social media accusing Mayer of being “divorced from reality”.
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“These people are so divorced from reality. Who would do this? And then share that they did this? Can you imagine being her daughter and reading this some day? Wtf?” one person posted to Reddit.
“Wow, I guess she doesn't even know her own daughter if she thinks this is perfect. It describes a generic 10 year old kid, lol. Everybody could just guess,” said another.
In one particularly scathing attack, one user pointed out that despite having a decorated Silicon Valley career, Mayer had struggled to complete a basic task about her daughter.
“Imagine being a super smart, cream-of-the-crop, C-level executive engineer, and yet having so little empathy and emotional intelligence that you can't even think of three bullet points to describe your own daughter,” they levelled at Mayer.
Mayer is one of tech’s most high-profile executives, having been Google’s first female engineer before becoming Yahoo’s chief executive in 2012.
Her latest venture, Dazzle, is designed to use information from users’ camera rolls to offer suggestions and complete everyday tasks, from planning children’s parties to finding gifts and recommending holiday activities.
She has suggested the product could help ease the “mental load” often carried by busy parents, particularly women, by taking on time-consuming domestic planning.
But the automation of tasks such as these has raised eyebrows, with some critics questioning whether some activities should be left out of the realm of tech.