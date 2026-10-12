Parents are driving up sales of screen-free toys this Christmas, retailers have said, following a year of heightened scrutiny around the effect of technology on children.

“Screens are naturally a big part of children’s lives in today’s world, but there’s still a real desire for toys that offer something different.

“We’re seeing a real appetite for toys that get children hands-on, using their imaginations and finding their own ways to play.

Geoff Sheffield, buying director at The Entertainer, said: “Every single one of our top 10 toys this Christmas – as selected by our expert buying team – is screen-free.

Former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer announced a social media ban for under-16s this summer just as the Toy Story 5 film was released, with its plot revolving around a Lilypad smart tablet who forces the toys to work together to try to save their owner Bonnie from electronic devices.

It follows increased focus on the extent and impact of technology in the lives of children.

The Entertainer said every one of its predicted top 10 toys this Christmas was screen-free, while Smyths said screen-free play “continues to make a comeback” as parents seek to keep children entertained away from their devices.

“We’re seeing strong demand for creative, imaginative, and more traditional educational toys, and it’s coming from both children and those buying for them.

“Some of the most traditional ways to play are finding a whole new audience, while also tapping into nostalgia for parents who remember playing with similar toys themselves.”

He added: “Anecdotally, we’ve seen sales of screen-free toys increase in our stores compared to previous years, as categories that tap into this trend continue to hold firm.

“It’s a strong sign that hands-on, analogue play is having a real moment as we head towards Christmas.

“This isn’t just something we’re seeing in our stores.

“Google searches for ‘how to reduce screen time’ and ‘screen-free toys’ have both increased by more than 5,000% in the last year alone.

“Parents are clearly thinking about how they can encourage more creative, physical play away from screens, and this Christmas we expect hands-on toys to be high on wish lists.”

Sinead Byrne, European marketing director at Smyths, said: “Families are rediscovering toys and games that give them a chance to switch off and connect with each other.

“At Smyths Toys, we’ve seen particularly strong interest in Lego, games and creative toys for 2026, from hands-on drawing and craft sets to laugh-out-loud family games.

“There’s something brilliantly nostalgic about everyone gathering around a game or enjoying an activity together, creating those shared moments and memories that Christmas is all about.”

The chain expects the Drawing Robot Set, the Gui Gui Salish Deluxe Haul, and games including Rump Race and UNO Show ‘Em No Mercy Extreme to be top sellers this year.

Mr Sheffield said Meccano had made a “real comeback” since relaunching this summer, adding: “What children loved decades ago, they still love today – building something with their own hands, figuring out how it works, and ending up with something they can feel proud of, display, and keep.

“There’s a real satisfaction in that kind of play that’s hard to recreate on a screen.

“We’re noticing similar trends with Early Learning Centre products too.

“Play kitchens, train tracks, and garages – the sorts of toys many parents will remember from their own childhoods – continue to perform really well.

“They might be simple concepts, but that’s part of their appeal: children can make up their own stories and find a different way to play every time. No screens needed.

“Hot Wheels is another example that highlights the importance of simple, screen-free play patterns – it’s the number one volume toy sold for many years.”