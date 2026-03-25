Lord Nash became emotional as he paid tribute to bereaved parents who campaigned for a change in the law following the deaths of their children.

Tech companies have gone ‘too far’ in prioritising commercial instincts. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Tech companies have gone “way too far in prioritising their commercial instincts”, a Tory former minister said, as peers supported a social media ban for under-16s for the second time.

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It comes after a jury in Los Angeles found that Google and Facebook owner Meta deliberately designed addictive products which harmed a 20-year-old’s mental health. Lord Nash, who proposed the age limit as part of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, said “techies” have taken a “cavalier approach” to content damaging to children. The House of Lords voted 266 to 141, majority 125 in favour of his amendment on Wednesday. It is the second time the Conservative former minister has pushed for a ban on under-16s from social media, after MPs voted against it earlier this month. The Commons instead agreed to give the Government wider and more flexible power. Read more: 'Historic moment for thousands of children' as Meta and Google found liable for social media addiction Read more: Meta ordered to pay $375m after jury finds company 'knowingly harmed children’s mental health'

Parents and family members of victims embrace after the jury found Meta and YouTube liable in the social media addiction trial. Picture: Getty

Addressing the House of Lords on Wednesday, Lord Nash said: “I have been the director of tech companies in California. “The Californian techies are some of the most able, innovative, entrepreneurial, wealth and job-creating people in the world. “But in relation to that cavalier approach that they have taken to harmful content online for our children, I think they’ve gone way too far in prioritising their commercial instincts, and we need to act now in a way that is truly effective. “I don’t think I need to spend much time talking about the clear evidence and causal link between social media and harm to our children. “But I was horrified to hear (Technology Secretary) Liz Kendall on the radio say a few weeks ago that there is no proven causal link. All I can say is, where has she been?” He said he has “no faith in the outcome of the consultation”, which is underway to help ministers decide how to lessen online harms. Lord Nash became emotional as he paid tribute to bereaved parents who campaigned for a change in the law following the deaths of their children.