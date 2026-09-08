Dame Chi Onwurah's proposal for a new law, the Personal Data (Digital Twins) Bill, would block tech firms from 'twinning' their users without their 'explicit consent'

Social media companies should be stopped from creating digital versions of their users – known as “stealth twinning” – without express permission, a select committee chairwoman has said. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Social media companies should be stopped from creating digital versions of their users – known as “stealth twinning” – without express permission, a select committee chairwoman has said.

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Dame Chi Onwurah said that while privacy laws such as GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) have rules about gathering and storing personal data, “what that doesn’t deal with is the modelling of your own personality and preferences and likely behaviours”. Her proposal for a new law, the Personal Data (Digital Twins) Bill, would block tech firms from “twinning” their users without their “explicit consent”. It would establish the principle that “you have a right to your own self” online. Read More: Children will be banned from taking and sharing nude images under new Government laws for Big Tech Read More: Trump shares doctored video falsely suggesting King Charles ignored fainting worker during visit to ASDA centre six years ago

Dame Chi, the Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee chairwoman, said some social media firms have developed a way of “stealth twinning” their users, creating models of them based on their likes, purchases, interactions and posts without their knowledge. Data is “being curated and managed, and then fed back” to users “in a way specifically designed to capture your engagement”, she added. “And then it’s being used to target advertising at you, to drive revenues from you and then, in addition to that, in some cases, it’s being used to groom particularly vulnerable people to extreme behaviours.” Dame Chi, the Labour MP for Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West, also said: “This is an inflection point or moment. “And this is the moment to just establish what I think is a principle – it’s there that you shouldn’t be impersonated by other people for their own gain.” The Bill will be introduced in the House of Commons on Wednesday but will need to attract support from ministers, who set the parliamentary timetable, to become law.

Dame Chi said some social media firms have developed a way of “stealth twinning” their users, creating models of them based on their likes, purchases, interactions and posts without their knowledge. Picture: Getty