Apple, Samsung and Google have been urged to “design out” phone theft.

By Jacob Paul

Tech companies are not doing enough to combat mobile phone theft, MPs have said as they urged the Home Secretary to take a “robust stance” on the issue.

In a letter to Shabana Mahmood, the Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee expressed concern that companies including Apple, Samsung and Google were not implementing technical measures that could “design out” phone theft. The committee said it had pressed the companies on why they had not implemented steps to prevent stolen handsets connecting to cloud accounts in foreign countries. Such moves would make stolen handsets much less valuable if shipped overseas. The MPs also expressed scepticism at companies’ claims in written evidence to the committee that phones were mainly being sold for parts, pointing to figures from the Metropolitan Police that 78% of stolen devices were later connected to overseas networks. They said: “Their repeated pivots to answering questions about data security rather than devices, and insistence that the phones were broken down and sold for parts, without any evidence to support this assertion, was telling.” Read more: Only one in 50 bike thefts result in a charge, shocking figures reveal Read more: How I saw police smash Britain's biggest phone theft gang

The Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee shared concerns with Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. Picture: Getty