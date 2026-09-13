Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon, who resigned this week, said people building AI systems “earnestly believe it could kill us all by the end of the decade”

Elon Musk, Dario Amodei and Sam Altman have pledged to take action amid warnings around the rapid growth of AI. Picture: Global

By Georgia Rowe

Elon Musk and Sam Altman have backed calls for tougher safeguards around artificial intelligence after Anthropic boss Dario Amodei warned the technology is developing at a pace that could outstrip efforts to keep it under control.

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Mr Amodei said companies at the forefront of AI should slow the rate at which they improve their most powerful models - giving researchers, governments and the industry more time to understand and manage the risks. In an essay shared on X, he wrote: “We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models. “Progress will still seem fast, and we must make wise use of the time we gain.” The Anthropic boss set out a three-step framework designed to “pace” the development of frontier AI systems. Read more: King to ask industry leaders how AI can be developed for ‘good of humanity’ Read more: 'A 50/50 chance AI will kill us in five years', warns ex-AI researcher

We Must Pace the Frontier: I’ve written a new essay on why the AI industry should slow down, with a three-part plan for doing so.



Anthropic is unilaterally committing to the first of these steps. We’ll provide third-party evaluators with permanent, employee-level access to our… — Dario Amodei (@DarioAmodei) September 12, 2026

It includes giving independent evaluators permanent, employee-level access to leading AI companies’ systems; co-ordination between firms in democratic countries on shared safety standards; and international co-operation on the risks posed by increasingly capable AI. Mr Amodei said Anthropic would immediately commit to the first measure, adding: “We’ll provide third-party evaluators with permanent, employee-level access to our systems.” Musk, whose xAI company developed the Grok chatbot, responded to Mr Amodei’s post by writing: “Dario is right.” The Tesla and SpaceX boss said separately that he had been “sounding the alarm on AI for a long time”. He also suggested AI companies should peer-review one another’s models, though he did not explicitly commit xAI to Anthropic’s proposed independent-evaluation system.

The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade. This is not a marketing stunt. If anything, many executives and senior researchers will couch their phrasing in the press to sound sensible - but I hear the same people express fear… — Jacob Coxon (@hilbertspaess) September 9, 2026

OpenAI boss Sam Altman said the company behind ChatGPT would adopt the same approach to external oversight. “I agree with Dario that we need to pace the frontier,” Mr Altman wrote. “This has been a primary topic of discussions we’ve had at OpenAI in recent weeks. “Committing to having independent evaluators with employee-like access is a great idea, and we will do the same. We’ll have more to share soon.” The intervention follows increasingly stark warnings from within the AI industry itself. Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon resigned this week, claiming leading companies were racing towards self-improving superintelligence while “gambling with our lives”. He said people building such systems “earnestly believe it could kill us all by the end of the decade”.