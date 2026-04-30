Alžběta Dvořáková is passionate about working at the intersection of emerging tech, arms control, and arms control in outer space

Alžběta Dvořáková speaks during a meeting of the OSCE in Vienna. Picture: Supplied

By Rebecca Henrys

Meet the researcher using social media to educate people about arms control as she creates ‘tech-for-good’ to monitor nuclear risk and detect early signs of escalation.

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As a researcher at the Peace Research Center Prague, an inspector for nuclear non-proliferation, and a PhD candidate at Charles University in Prague, Alžběta Dvořáková is passionate about working at the intersection of emerging tech, arms control, and arms control in outer space. She first became interested in this during her undergraduate studies which “immediately intrigued” her, from there she interned with the United Nations where she worked on disarmament, outer space security, and nuclear non-proliferation. Alžběta told LBC: “Since then, my path has been mainly focused on arms control. What I really like about this field is how complex it is. It sits at the intersection of law, technology, international relations, and history. You need to understand all these layers to really grasp the risks. “It’s also historically a male-dominated field, and I think we need more youth and women in it. And not just for representation, but because different perspectives matter. “We need people who question the status quo and think about risks in new ways. That’s especially important now, as emerging and disruptive technologies are becoming a big part of the security equation.” Read more: 'He agrees with me': Trump claims King Charles believes ‘Iran can never have a nuclear weapon’ Read more: Government announces extra £25m to protect Jewish communities after Golders Green terror attack

Alžběta is now adding another feather to her cap by taking her knowledge about this complex area and sharing it on Instagram, where she makes all of this information accessible to everyone. Her videos dissect current affairs and news around the issues at hand, but she also shares further reading so her followers can build up their own knowledge, and explains arms control and nuclear proliferation in a simple way. She has already built a platform of 11,000 followers and racked up more than 200,000 views across her videos. “I started educating on Instagram because I genuinely believe that knowledge is power,” Alžběta said. “Civil society plays a huge role in accountability, and people should understand the risks shaping global security because even though these topics are widely discussed among experts and governments, this should matter to all of us.”

Alžběta with the then-chief scientist of NATO Dr Bryan Wells. She was invited there as a finalist in a competition for women in STEM/science. Picture: Supplied