Russell T Davies has accused AI tech leaders of being “wreckers” and “menaces”, and warned that technology is “running wildly out of control”.

The Doctor Who writer and producer said AI could herald 'the end of copyright' for creatives. Picture: LBC

By Georgia Bell

Russell T Davies has accused AI tech leaders of being “wreckers” and “menaces”, and warned that technology is “running wildly out of control”.

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The Doctor Who writer and producer said AI could herald “the end of copyright” for creatives, highlighting the dangers of tech being trained on novels and scripts “with no money paid whatsoever”. Speaking to LBC’s Andrew Marr, Davies clarified that he was not opposed to scientific progress he had “profoundly” lost faith in those in charge of AI. “They are wreckers. They are menaces to our hearts and souls, and they know — and they’re winning,” he said. “We’re not ruled by governments anymore, we’re ruled by technology.” Davies reminisced about happy memories of drawing Doctor Who cartoon strips, and questioned how future audiences would invent television now that AI was “inevitably here”. Read more: Saudi OpenAI employee charged with bugging ChatGPT owner's headquarters Read more: Pictures Russell Brand 'demanded woman take in hotel room moments before he raped her' shown in court

The Doctor Who writer said that he worried about how future generations would invent TV stories. Picture: Richard Harbaugh/Getty

The TV legend also warned that AI’s ability to reproduce existing work may threaten the livelihoods and rights of writers, musicians and other creatives. who are already suffering the financial impact of their work being used on streaming platforms like Spotify. “What we're actually looking at is the end of copyright,” he told LBC. He went on: “Spotify did a lot to do that by paying musicians one pence. Then, AI comes along and eats every novel, every novel ever written and every script ever written.”

Davies accused Donald Trump of being 'the exemplar' of voices empowered by technology. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty

“No money paid whatsoever,” he added. Davies also expressed concern about the broader impact of the technology, which he argued is being used to deepen the already hostile political divide. “We’ve never seen this before in society, where societies have risen and fallen, civilisations have risen and fallen, they have not all been connected by one piece of technology,” he said.