Gloucestershire, parts of Wales and London are among the regions that have faced disruption

Thousands of patients have been unable to access their GP surgery online after a tech firm collapsed into administration. Picture: Ievgen Skrypko/Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Thousands of patients have been unable to access their GP surgery online after a tech firm collapsed into administration.

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The loss of Silicon Practice means some services, such as entire websites, online consultations and chatbots, are no longer running. Gloucestershire, parts of Wales and London are among the regions that have faced disruption. According to the NHS, fewer than 10 per cent of the around 6,000 practices in England are affected. One of those is Rowcroft Medical Centre in Stroud, whose website is down. Read more: Chancellor vows to bring down benefits bill after refusing to make 'crude cuts' in Budget Read more: Ofcom sets out age verification plans ahead of under-16s social media ban

It posted advice for patients on its Facebook page on Wednesday saying it “received information late on Friday October 24 that the company who run GP websites across the county has gone into administration and ceased trading”. It added: “Please be assured that appointments, telephone calls, emails, the NHS app and our Facebook page remain unaffected and will continue as normal. “However, if you have submitted an online form in the last four hours and not had a response, please call our patient advisers.” Swansea Bay University Health Board said it knew of three practice websites that had ceased to operate, while the West and North London Integrated Care Board said practices using Silicon’s services “are advised to inform patients that they will not have access to online consultation requests and provide alternate approaches to contact the practice for clinical support until an alternative online consultation provider is in place”.

Thousands of patients have been unable to access their GP surgery online after a tech firm collapsed into administration. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty