Technology Secretary Liz Kendall has hit out at Elon Musk over online content and alleged incitement of violence, saying "repeatedly inciting violence online is illegal, just as it is offline".

Speaking out against the trillionaire, Ms Kendall said the Government was prepared to challenge major tech platforms when content crossed the line.

She said: “I think people inciting violence online, it is illegal. And this week in Parliament, we're laying new codes of practise about that.”

The Technology Secretary also pointed to a row involving Musk’s AI chatbot and social media platform, adding: “And let me say this: when Grok X and Elon Musk allowed vile deepfake sexualised images of women and children. We told them enough is enough and they backed down.”

X, formerly Twitter, moved to restrict sexual deepfakes mainly by limiting its AI chatbot Grok, including blocking some image-editing features in countries such as the UK where non-consensual altered sexual images are illegal.

Under the Online Safety Act, companies failing to protect users (especially children) from illegal content face severe penalties. Ofcom can issue fines of up to 10 per cent of qualifying worldwide revenue or £18 million - whichever is greater

Asked whether Musk would care about his criticism, the Technology Secretary said: "I don't think he'll give a stuff what I say, but I'm gonna stand up. I care about what's right for the British people and the British law."

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